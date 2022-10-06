Burglar takes thousands of dollars in furniture from Greenville warehouse
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for someone who stole thousands of dollars worth of furniture from a Greenville warehouse.
According to the Greenville Police Department, the person broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road overnight between September 9 and 10.
Investigators said the person stole furniture from the warehouse, which belonged to Up 2 Us Furniture.
The burglar was driving a white Dodge 1500 pickup truck with a trailer attached.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
