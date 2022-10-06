ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Register Citizen

Darien Youth Depot to begin mental health support group for parents

DARIEN — This month, the Darien Youth Depot is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health. Beginning Oct. 13, the Depot will begin holding free monthly sessions for parents to talk about their concerns...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico College post

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is one of four finalists being considered for president of Northern New Mexico College, according to media reports. Balderas is leaving office at the end of this year. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that another finalist is Dr....
COLLEGES
Register Citizen

'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials

TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life

MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford 'Women’s Wave' attendees rally against the U.S. 'reverting backwards' over abortion rights

STAMFORD — This weekend, Stamford was one of a wave of cities where people assembled to show backing for political candidates that support abortion rights. Jaclyn Williams organized Stamford’s event outside the state Superior Court on Hoyt Street with support from the Women’s March organization and local group PinkWave. Hundreds of “Women’s Wave” events took place around the nation this weekend with a month to go before the 2022 midterm election, according to Women’s March.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Local, CT officials celebrate redevelopment in Torrington's new Pennrose apartments

TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Register Citizen

How New Britain development is 'dramatically changing' downtown

NEW BRITAIN — Downtown New Britain, famously cut off from the bustle of Broad Street by the highway in the 1970s, is experiencing rapid change in retail housing, pedestrian infrastructure and public perception. Developers say downtown New Britain isn’t the place it was five years ago. “If you...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Bryant 56, Southern Connecticut State Uni 10

BRY_Clark 1 run (Gettman kick), 08:51. BRY_Cooper 16 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 03:58. BRY_Ruggieri 7 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 00:17. BRY_Frederick 38 pass from Eckhaus (Gettman kick), 13:18. Fourth Quarter. BRY_Clark 2 run (Gettman kick), 14:54. BRY_Cooper 6 pass from Moloney (Gettman kick), 08:49. SCSU_Papallo 6 pass from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Warrant: RI man left fake bomb at Mansfield drive-in movie theater, market

A Rhode Island man was arrested this week for allegedly leaving a hoax improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre and Marketplace this summer, according to state police. Matthew Farley, 36, of Harrisville, R.I. was charged with criminal attempt at the manufacturing of bombs and first-degree...
MANSFIELD, MA

