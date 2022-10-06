ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eupora, MS

wcbi.com

Columbus police confirm CHS active shooter call was fake

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police say an active shooter call at Columbus High School this morning was a hoax. CPD officers and the Lowndes County deputies responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11:30 a.m. Deputies quickly swept the school and...
COLUMBUS, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Lawyers react to shocking daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
TUPELO, MS
Columbus, MS
Eupora, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Hamilton daycare video has community outraged

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
Oxford Eagle

OPD makes arrests for Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny

On Sept. 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to Chickasaw Road in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Corey Holland, 34, of Oxford, was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Holland was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Parents concerns grow after video shows children being scared at daycare

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A viral video showing people scaring children at a North Mississippi daycare sparks parents’ outrage. Lil’ Blessings Childcare and Learning Center made a post on Facebook stating those involved have been fired and the director has notified MSDH. The WCBI newsroom talked with numerous concerned...
wtva.com

Lowndes County recreation director died overnight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
TUPELO, MS

