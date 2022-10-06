Read full article on original website
Columbus police confirm CHS active shooter call was fake
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police say an active shooter call at Columbus High School this morning was a hoax. CPD officers and the Lowndes County deputies responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11:30 a.m. Deputies quickly swept the school and...
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
Lawyers react to shocking daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Day care under investigation after video shows employees using masks to frighten children
HAMILTON, Miss. — Several employees were fired and a Mississippi day care is under investigation after videos circulating on social media appeared to show workers frightening young children with Halloween masks. The videos, which were posted to multiple social media accounts, appears to show adults working at the Lil’...
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared. The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying. The...
OPD makes arrests for Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny
On Sept. 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to Chickasaw Road in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Corey Holland, 34, of Oxford, was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Holland was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
Man banished from county — for second time — after pleading guilty to stalking Mississippi mayor
Matthew Reardon has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Reardon, who had been charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, pleaded guilty on Friday in Circuit Court. As part of his sentence, Reardon was banished from Lafayette County for five years and ordered to be on unsupervised...
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
Parents concerns grow after video shows children being scared at daycare
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A viral video showing people scaring children at a North Mississippi daycare sparks parents’ outrage. Lil’ Blessings Childcare and Learning Center made a post on Facebook stating those involved have been fired and the director has notified MSDH. The WCBI newsroom talked with numerous concerned...
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
Ambulance crash in Calhoun County sent driver, passenger to hospitals
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - An ambulance crashed Wednesday morning in Calhoun County when it collided with a deer. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened at approximately 6:00 on Highway 8. The eastbound ambulance ran off of the side of the road and overturned.
