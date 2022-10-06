ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time

Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times

The Cleveland Guardians are still enjoying their incredible walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon - and they should be, because winning in the playoffs is a really hard thing to do. Oscar Gonzalez's walk-off homer in the bottom of the 15th off former Cleveland star Corey...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rangers Top 10 Prospect Among Top AFL Hitters

Oct. 9: Sunday was an off-day in the Arizona Fall League, and the Surprise Saguaros — the team the Texas Rangers prospects are part of — lead the league with a 5-1 record. Luisangel Acuna, a Top 10 Rangers prospect, has been the third-best hitter for the Saguaros after the first week. His .353 batting average includes two home runs and five RBI. Among all AFL players, his average is in the Top 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Danyer Cueva

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 27: SS Danyer Cueva, Arizona Complex League Rangers (Rookie League), Down East Wood Ducks (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Batted .309/.353/.448/.801 with five home runs and...
BASEBALL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem

Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles

Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

