UA mental health resources for students

Following a tragedy on the University of Arizona campus, University President Robert C. Robbins shared resources for students who are looking for support.

Counseling & Psych Services, on-demand mental health support for students, caps.arizona.edu , 520-621-3334

Employee Assistance Counseling, available 24/7 to all University of Arizona employees, their dependents and members of their households, 877-327-2362 ( TTY: 800-697-0353 )

Life & Work Connections, resources, tools and education for faculty and staff, lifework.arizona.edu , 520-621-2493

Direct online crisis support at their website, https://caps.arizona.edu/crisis

Signs of crisis and mental health help, https://caps.arizona.edu/signs-psychological-crisis

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, call 988

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students," said Pres. Robbins in a statement. "I encourage you to have compassion for one another and to care for yourselves and those around you during this difficult time."

——-

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .