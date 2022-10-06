ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

SOLD OUT: TTU hosts Baylor and honors Mahomes, Oct. 29

By James Clark
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech said Thursday the Baylor football game on October 29 is “officially sold out.” First-year coach Joey McGuire came to TTU from Baylor. A spokesman for TTU said as of Monday there were less than 3,000 tickets.

Texas Tech former quarterback and Red Raider legend Patrick Mahomes will become the eighth member of the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame when he is inducted the day before, on October 28. Then, on game day, his name will be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium Tech hosts Baylor.

Kansas City has a bye week, meaning Mahomes might be available to attend the Baylor game.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech has announced an advanced sellout for its Oct. 29 home football game against Baylor, marking the second capacity crowd for the Red Raiders already this season.

Texas Tech is 3-0 at home this season thanks to a strong home field advantage that has seen the Red Raiders play at 97.1 capacity thus far. The Red Raiders’ previous home game against Texas was also a sellout as 60,975 fans enjoyed Texas Tech’s victory over its in-state rival. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in program history as Texas Tech ranks in the top 25 for attendance already this season.

As a reminder, fans who have purchased tickets for any Texas Tech home game are highly encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to gameday. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Baylor game are encouraged to do so from Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

The Baylor game is one of four remaining for the Red Raiders this season at Jones AT&T Stadium as tickets still remain for Texas Tech’s home contests against West Virginia (Oct. 22), Kansas (Nov. 12) and Oklahoma (Nov. 26). West Virginia will serve as Texas Tech’s official Homecoming game this season.

To celebrate Homecoming, fans can purchase tickets for the West Virginia game for as low as $20 a seat using the promo code HOMECOMING22 (not available to ticket resellers) through the Athletic Ticket Office.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) or by visiting the ticket portal at TexasTech.com .

