Butte County, CA

FOX40

Grass Valley man killed in fatal SR-49 crash

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was killed in a solo car crash on Friday along State Route 49, according to CHP Grass Valley. At around 8:08 p.m. the 51-year-old man was driving a 1991 Jeep Cherokee north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, according to the CHP, when he lost control […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
LIVE OAK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews contain structure fire to 1 room in Palermo on Saturday

PALERMO, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 1800 block of S. Villa Ave. in Palermo on Saturday. The fire has been contained to a room and its contents. It has not extended to the attic or the rest of the house.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist crashes into tree west of Chico, taken to hospital

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. The CHP said the motorcyclist was traveling around a curve in the area of the 2400 block of Chico River Road and slid off the road. The motorcyclist...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Elderly jogger struck by vehicle, killed after crossing road in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — A 76-year-old Chico woman was struck and killed by a motorist on Wednesday morning after reportedly walking against a red light and into traffic. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said, just before 8 a.m., they began getting 911 calls about a crash on Bruce Road and California Park Drive involving a pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Outage Alert: Over 1,500 residents without power south of Lake Oroville

Oroville, CA. — 1,535 homes in Oroville have lost power around 5:00 PM this evening. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage will be resolved by 9:15 PM tonight. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but PG&E says they currently have a crew working to assess the outage. The outage affecting residents south of Lake Oroville, along Forbestown Road and Miner's Ranch Road.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman jogging dies after she was hit by minivan in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 4:55 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The collision happened on Bruce Road at California Park Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Lieutenant Mike Rodden tells Action News Now a middle-aged...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

