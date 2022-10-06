Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver flown to Enloe after 3-vehicle crash near Willows Sunday
WILLOWS, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one lane has been opened on Hwy 99W as tow trucks work to haul off the three vehicles. The Willows Fire Department responded to an accident in the area of Hwy 99W and County Road 68 on Sunday. CHP says that...
Grass Valley man killed in fatal SR-49 crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was killed in a solo car crash on Friday along State Route 49, according to CHP Grass Valley. At around 8:08 p.m. the 51-year-old man was driving a 1991 Jeep Cherokee north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, according to the CHP, when he lost control […]
Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
Chico firefighters respond to small vegetation fire at Bidwell Park Golf Course
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department says that Engine 35 responded to a vegetation fire near the Bidwell Park Golf Course on Sunday. The size of the fire is unknown, but Chico Fire says that it was small. No other information is known at this time.
CAL FIRE says smoke from training burn may be visible until about 4 p.m.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the Butte College Fire Academy will be conducting a training burn on their main campus on Saturday. Smoke from the burn may be visible from 3 p.m., until about 4 p.m. CAL FIRE is aware of this controlled burn.
Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
Crews contain structure fire to 1 room in Palermo on Saturday
PALERMO, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 1800 block of S. Villa Ave. in Palermo on Saturday. The fire has been contained to a room and its contents. It has not extended to the attic or the rest of the house.
Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
Motorcyclist crashes into tree west of Chico, taken to hospital
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. The CHP said the motorcyclist was traveling around a curve in the area of the 2400 block of Chico River Road and slid off the road. The motorcyclist...
Elderly jogger struck by vehicle, killed after crossing road in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A 76-year-old Chico woman was struck and killed by a motorist on Wednesday morning after reportedly walking against a red light and into traffic. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said, just before 8 a.m., they began getting 911 calls about a crash on Bruce Road and California Park Drive involving a pedestrian.
Vandals damage, steal items from Lincoln golf course, country club managers say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Owners of Lincoln's Catta Verdera Country Club are considering implementing new security measures after vandals allegedly damaged the golf course and stole items Friday night, according to a letter from managers, obtained by ABC10. In the letter, members of the country club's management say unidentified individuals...
Outage Alert: Over 1,500 residents without power south of Lake Oroville
Oroville, CA. — 1,535 homes in Oroville have lost power around 5:00 PM this evening. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage will be resolved by 9:15 PM tonight. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but PG&E says they currently have a crew working to assess the outage. The outage affecting residents south of Lake Oroville, along Forbestown Road and Miner's Ranch Road.
Woman jogging dies after she was hit by minivan in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 4:55 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The collision happened on Bruce Road at California Park Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Lieutenant Mike Rodden tells Action News Now a middle-aged...
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
