What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Regency Centers
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million. OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding...
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Eve Holding, Inc. - EVEX
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve" or the "Company") EVEX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Eve and certain...
Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Verastem Oncology VSTM, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 10/07/2022 Ex-Date – 10/14/2022 Record – 10/17/2022 Payable – 10/31/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0320. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0337. Important...
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months. ________________________________________. AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN. ") BULLETIN TYPE:...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
10 Best Inflation Hedges: Stocks, Cryptos, Government Bonds, And Fractional Investing In Rare Items
Serial entrepreneur Andrew Wilkinson, who is the co-founder of Tiny Capital which owns more than 40 companies including Dribble and AeroPress, pegged his 190,000 Twitter followers asking for the best inflation hedges that an investor can purchase right now. “Could be stock, options, bonds, whatever,” Wilkinson said in a Sept....
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Kevin O'Leary Won't Stop Buying This Chip Stock
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The S&P 500 ended the week up by 0.83%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down by 0.06% and the Dow Industrials closed 1.53% higher for the week.
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kohl's Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KSS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") KSS and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and docketed under 22-cv-01016, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Kohl's securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Getting Hammered
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading lower by 10.34% to $66.27 going into the close of Friday's trading session. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot. A rise in Treasury yields have also weighed on the sector.
Why Amazon Shares Were Volatile This Week
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares traded lower by 4.77% to $114.56 to close Friday's trading session, but were otherwise marginally higher by 0.73% for the week. Amazon shares were trading sharply lower Friday amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed hopes for a Federal Reserve policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
