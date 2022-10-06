Read full article on original website
Related
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest
ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million. OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding...
Why Micron Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.91% to $53.03 Friday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Franklin Street Properties Corp. ("FSP", "our" or "we") FSP announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, payable on November 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 21, 2022.
Benzinga
Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Verastem Oncology VSTM, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
Benzinga
ALLETE to announce third quarter financial results Nov. 9
ALLETE Inc. ALE will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Following the release, ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors related to performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may participate in the conference call live by registering at www.allete.com/earningscall, or by accessing the listen-only webcast on ALLETE's website, www.allete.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
Benzinga
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Benzinga
Greenlane & Other Marijuana Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Need To Know About
Greenlane Holdings' Nick Kovacevich To Step Down As CEO. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN said on Friday that Craig Snyder, the company's current president, will take the helm as CEO effective January 1, 2023. Nick Kovacevich, Greenlane's current CEO, will move full-time into a chief corporate development role and continue to...
Columbia Care: Updated Estimates Ahead Of Acquisition By Cresco Labs
Columbia Care is being acquired by Cresco Labs CRBLF, in a deal set to close by year-end. In a research note published Thursday, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic kept an overweight rating for CCHWF with a price target of $8.37. “Due to the Cresco deal; our price target of $8.37 is...
Why Amazon Shares Were Volatile This Week
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares traded lower by 4.77% to $114.56 to close Friday's trading session, but were otherwise marginally higher by 0.73% for the week. Amazon shares were trading sharply lower Friday amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed hopes for a Federal Reserve policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Rivian Recalls Nearly All Of EVs Deliveries To-Date Due to Fastener Issue
Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s RIVN otherwise good week ended with some bad tidings for the electric vehicle manufacturer. What Happened: Rivian announced a voluntary recall of the EVs it delivered to customers after it identified issues with a fastener, according to a letter sent by CEO R.J. Scaringe to customers, which Benzinga has viewed. In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully, he added.
CARS・
As Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Show Strength Against Market, Here's A Look Heading Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was sliding about 2.5% lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session as the crypto continued to give back part of the 6.8% rise that occurred between Monday and Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD followed suit, declining about 1.5%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which has been more closely following Bitcoin’s direction over...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
95K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0