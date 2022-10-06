Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson: NWSL should ‘set a new world standard for promoting player welfare and safety’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Readers respond: Give Thorns organization a chance
Paul Riley, Gavin Wilkinson, Merritt Paulson and the Portland Thorns organization all blew it. Their behavior was appalling, especially Riley and Wilkinson. Nevertheless, we must allow people to change. The Yates investigation was about the past, and accountability is important (“U.S. Soccer investigation: Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson knew of alleged abuses by Paul Riley,” Oct. 3) .
Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns
For nearly a decade the Portland Timbers and Thorns have played a major role in youth soccer around Oregon. The arrangement between Merritt Paulson’s soccer monolith and the Oregon Youth Soccer Association was initially intended to put the Timbers and Thorns in charge of youth soccer in the state and has provided kids across Oregon with a meaningful connection to the local clubs.
Portland Trail Blazers’ defense no-shows in 126-94 loss at Sacramento Kings
The Portland Trail Blazers rested six regulars during Thursday night’s 138-85 win over Maccabi Ra’anana. Five returned Sunday at Sacramento and appeared in need of a few more days of rest while putting forth a listless performance during a 126-94 loss to the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento Kings 126, Portland Trail Blazers 94: Live updates recap
The Sacramento Kings cruised to a lopsided 129-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night in an exhibition matchup at Golden 1 Center. Eight different Sacramento players reached double figures in scoring and the Kings shot 51% from the field, torching a Blazers’ defense that allowed its most points in four exhibition games.
Portland Trail Blazers to start Josh Hart at small forward this season
The Portland Trail Blazers will start Josh Hart at small forward this season, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Hart had been in competition with Justise Winslow and Nassir Little. The small forward position had been the only remaining open spot in the starting lineup alongside Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons,...
Portland at Spokane, WHL Hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (4-0) takes on Spokane (2-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Sunday, October 9, 5pm. Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates...
Winterhawks lose late lead, win in overtime
The Portland Winterhawks, seemingly in control with 3 minutes left at Memorial Coliseum, gave up two quick goals to the Medicine Hat Tigers to tie the game at 3-3. But Kyle Chyzowski’s goal on the rush halfway through overtime got Portland the lost point back, and they won 4-3 Saturday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
Power play leads Portland to 5-2 win over Spokane
Sunday night at Spokane Arena, Portland didn’t have their cleanest performance at even strength, possibly feeling the effects of back-to-back games and a long trip across Washington. But it didn’t matter as Portland scored 4 power play goals on their way to a 5-2, extending their season-beginning winning streak to 5 games.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (10/9/22)
Needing a win or draw to secure a playoff spot, the Portland Timbers travel to face fellow playoff hopeful Real Salt Lake on Sunday. The match kicks off from America First Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ESPN2. ODDS: Portland...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Dante Chachere’s 6 total touchdowns lead Portland State Vikings’ rout of Lincoln
Dante Chachere tossed five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth TD Saturday to lead the Portland State Vikings to a 48-6 drubbing of Division II Lincoln of California at Hillsboro Stadium. Chachere’s half dozen touchdowns came in just more than two quarters of play, as reserve quarterbacks Jaden Casey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Portland’s been named best city in America for what?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Answer all 10 questions to earn a final score.
Woodburn man continues his run toward national mullet glory
Musio Chavez, a future lawyer in Woodburn, is not done with his quest to win national mullet fame. When we first met Chavez last month, 33, he had made it to the top 100 mullets in the country. Now, he’s in the top 25. “I can’t believe I got...
West Linn sends a message in 42-30 win over previously undefeated Tualatin
Lions senior quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for four touchdowns as West Linn topped Tualatin 42-30 Friday night at Tualatin High School in a crucial Three Rivers League matchup. “I mean, we were dominating the run game up front. Big props to our O-line. They won us that game,” Leavitt said....
Portland weather Sunday combines haze and warmth
Saturday’s high temperature of 87 degrees at Portland International Airport broke a record for Oct. 8 set in 1971, when Portland recorded a high temperature of 82 degrees. And Sunday could set another warm-weather record, although it’s a tighter contest. Sunday’s high is expected to reach 84 degrees, just a smidge warmer than the record of 83 degrees set on Oct. 9, 1996.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Portland political operative plots big money push to defeat Jo Ann Hardesty, bolster Rene Gonzalez in council race
A newly formed political committee will seek to raise and spend six figures to hammer Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and help her opponent in next month’s election, one of its creators told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday. Political strategist Kevin Looper said the group, Portland Accountability PAC, plans to...
New floating house replaces famous Aqua Star at Oregon Yacht Club
The disco-era Aqua Star floating house, which anchored the pricy Oregon Yacht Club moorage on the east side of the Willamette River long enough to be spoofed on the comedy cable show “Portlandia,” has been booted out of its showoff slip and its replacement is moving in. If...
Portland could break temperature records this weekend with temperature in the low 80s
Portland could see record high temperatures this weekend as the extended summer weather stretches into mid-October. The National Weather Service predicted a high of 83 degrees at Portland International Airport on Saturday, which would break a record high of 82 degrees set in 1971. Tomorrow could see a high of...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0