ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester, N.Y., to pay $12M in Daniel Prude wrongful death suit

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rochester, N.Y., has reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement in a lawsuit over the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died from asphyxiation during an arrest in 2020 after family reported he was having a mental health crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtaJc_0iOtB9UV00
Rochester, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans Thursday confirmed the city's agreement to pay $12 million in the Daniel Prude wrongful death suit, the largest civil rights settlement in the city's history. Prude was suffocated as police held him down during a mental health crisis episode in 2020. Photo from Rochester Mayor's office

It's the largest civil rights settlement in the city's history, according to Rochester officials. It is not an admission of wrongdoing.

"Given the costs of continued litigation, this settlement was the best decision. It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said Thursday , according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Prude's death led to weeks of protests , firing of the police chief and former Mayor Lovely Warren's loss in a primary mayoral election.

In March 2021, investigators found that Warren and other city officials misled the public about Prude's death as he was held to the ground with his head covered by police on March 23, 2020.

In a video released by Prude's family, Daniel was seen speaking incoherently, repeatedly asking for a gun. The video shows police pushing him down to the ground from a sitting position while he was handcuffed. One officer placed a knee on Prude's back.

The video also showed officers laughing and joking with paramedics. According to NBC News, a New York grand jury decided not to indict any of the officers involved.

"Nothing can ever truly compensate me and my siblings for the killing of our father by Rochester police," Nathaniel McFarland, Prude's son, said in a statement . "Resolving this case is a step in the right direction.

"My family needs to heal, and communities need to know that there will be at least some accountability when police kill people like my dad, whose only crime was needing help."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongful Death#Police#Only Crime#Rochester Mayor#Democrat
WHEC TV-10

Fatal car accident in Yates County

YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side

UPDATE (10/5):. Police have identified Corey Wilson, 41, of Irondequoit, as the man shot and killed Monday night. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy