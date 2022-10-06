ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
 5 days ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-1 ACC) will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2, 0-1 ACC) Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Hokies began the season with a 2-1 record, but they’ve lost to North Carolina and West Virginia in the last 2 weeks by a combined score of 74-20. QB Grant Wells has struggled for Tech with 983 passing yards, 5 TDs and 6 INTs.

This isn’t a typical Pat Narduzzi-coached team for the Panthers as they’ve gotten into quite a few shootouts this season. RB Israel Abanikanda has been the engine to Pittsburgh’s offense with 510 rushing yards and 6 TDs.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 1:27 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Virginia Tech +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Pittsburgh -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Virginia Tech +14.5 (-120) | Pittsburgh -14.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh picks and predictions

Prediction

Pittsburgh 34, Virginia Tech 17

I’m going to PASS on taking the moneyline in this contest with Pittsburgh expected to win by double-digits at home. Even with the Panthers being heavy favorites at home, betting on them to win straight up won’t net much of a return at their current odds.

The Panthers at least have some positives from their offense, which is why I’ll take PITTSBURGH -14.5 (-120) at home. The Hokies make too many mistakes on offense and the Panthers are capable of scoring points in bunches when they have their passing game and running game flowing together.

Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games following a straight-up loss. On the other side of things, Virginia Tech is 0-7 ATS in its last 7 road meetings against Pittsburgh and 2-12 ATS in the last 14 overall meetings.

The OVER 41.5 (-115) is where I’m leaning despite Virginia Tech struggling to put up points in recent weeks. Pittsburgh can score enough points to nearly reach the Over as they’ve scored 34-plus points in each of its 3 wins this season.

The Panthers have achieved the Over in 8 of their 9 games following a straight-up loss. Plus, the Over has hit in 5 of the last 6 meetings between the Hokies and the Panthers when the game takes place in Pittsburgh.

247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of Virginia Tech

Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday afternoon in good spirits despite a third consecutive loss to open his first campaign as head coach of Miami. The Hurricanes travel to Virginia Tech this weekend to take on the Hokies in Blacksburg with the program looking to bounce back and get back into the win column for the first time in over a month.
247Sports

Pitt offers in-state 2024 offensive lineman

Pitt has sent out an offer to an in-state Class of 2024 defensive lineman. Deyvid Palepale, a 6-3, 288-pound defensive tackle out of Hempfield High School (PA) made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. Palepale also has offers from two other in-state FBS programs: Penn State and Temple. Louisville has...
