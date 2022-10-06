Read full article on original website
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Kevin O'Leary Won't Stop Buying This Chip Stock
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The S&P 500 ended the week up by 0.83%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down by 0.06% and the Dow Industrials closed 1.53% higher for the week.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest
ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
10 Best Inflation Hedges: Stocks, Cryptos, Government Bonds, And Fractional Investing In Rare Items
Serial entrepreneur Andrew Wilkinson, who is the co-founder of Tiny Capital which owns more than 40 companies including Dribble and AeroPress, pegged his 190,000 Twitter followers asking for the best inflation hedges that an investor can purchase right now. “Could be stock, options, bonds, whatever,” Wilkinson said in a Sept....
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million. OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Why Micron Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.91% to $53.03 Friday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of...
HC Wainwright Initiates Aptorum On Upcoming "Innovative Pipeline"
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Limited APM with a Buy rating and a price target of $8. The analyst is bullish on Aptorum based on three points:. Promising preclinical efficacy of lead product candidate ALS-4, both on a standalone basis and in combination with standard of care vancomycin, against Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection.
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
Alibaba, Nio Shed Over 2%: Why Hong Kong Shares Are Sliding Today
Shares of Alibaba fell over 3% while Xpeng and Li Auto shares shed over 5%. Benchmark Hang Seng fell over 2% in morning trade. China is witnessing a rebound in Covid-19 cases after the week-long National Day holiday. Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Monday after major Wall...
Why Amazon Shares Were Volatile This Week
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares traded lower by 4.77% to $114.56 to close Friday's trading session, but were otherwise marginally higher by 0.73% for the week. Amazon shares were trading sharply lower Friday amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed hopes for a Federal Reserve policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
As Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Show Strength Against Market, Here's A Look Heading Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was sliding about 2.5% lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session as the crypto continued to give back part of the 6.8% rise that occurred between Monday and Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD followed suit, declining about 1.5%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which has been more closely following Bitcoin’s direction over...
Dow Drops Over 400 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs During September
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.49% to 29,480.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 10,792.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.93% to 3,672.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
S&P 500 Gives Up Early Week Gains Following Latest Jobs Report: Is A Recession Looming?
After a strong two-day rally to start October, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gave up some of its gains on Friday following a mixed U.S. jobs report. The Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, exceeding average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, clearing the path for the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation.
