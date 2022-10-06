ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest

ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million. OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Micron Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.91% to $53.03 Friday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

HC Wainwright Initiates Aptorum On Upcoming "Innovative Pipeline"

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Limited APM with a Buy rating and a price target of $8. The analyst is bullish on Aptorum based on three points:. Promising preclinical efficacy of lead product candidate ALS-4, both on a standalone basis and in combination with standard of care vancomycin, against Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Were Volatile This Week

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares traded lower by 4.77% to $114.56 to close Friday's trading session, but were otherwise marginally higher by 0.73% for the week. Amazon shares were trading sharply lower Friday amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed hopes for a Federal Reserve policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
STOCKS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Gives Up Early Week Gains Following Latest Jobs Report: Is A Recession Looming?

After a strong two-day rally to start October, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gave up some of its gains on Friday following a mixed U.S. jobs report. The Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, exceeding average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, clearing the path for the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

