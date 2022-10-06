The new Prince and Princess of Wales are doing an outstanding job at there duties. I think it’s great that they are going out into many areas and promoting the different charities that they are patrons to. With them as patrons the different charities gain the ability of raising more awareness and funds to help them be able to help more people. Great job !!!!!! The British Senior Working Royals really do a fabulous job going out into the public to help all of the charities they help throughout there daily life’s
people need to stop reFering to HRH THE PRINCESS OF WALES AS KATE MIDDLETON SHE IS ROYALTY ANF IS HTH THE PRUNCESSES OF WALES.
Related
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
Prince Harry was 'obsessed' with Archie's private birth, Meghan thought ordeal was 'barbaric': royal expert
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
RELATED PEOPLE
Cruel Queen Camilla 'Berating' Kate Middleton Behind Closed Doors, Humiliating Princess Of Wales Over Parenting Style
Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Losing Royal Titles Under King Charles Reign Due to Prince Andrew’s Conduct? Prince William and Harry’s Cousins to Face the Adverse Effects of Their Dad’s Disastrous Action
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Break Their Silence After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We’re So Happy You’re Back With Grandpa’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Bound In Shackles': Royal Aide Confesses Queen Elizabeth Put A Time Limit On King Charles' Reign Months Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 7