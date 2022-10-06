Read full article on original website
Related
City of New Orleans offers utility assistance to eligible renters in danger of service disconnection
On Wednesday, the Mayor's Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced that it will host a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
PLANetizen
New Orleans Housing Report Card: “F” for Affordable Housing
The affordable housing crisis in New Orleans earned the city an “F” on HousingNOLA’s report card once again this year, reports David Jones for Fox 8. HousingNOLA, which was formed in 2014, is a local coalition of residents and non-profits dedicated to solving the issues surrounding the lack of affordable housing in the city. The group issued a 10-year plan, which involves public and private organizations and community leaders working together to solve the city’s housing crisis.
After troubled pilot program, city moving forward with plan to respond to mental health emergencies without police
Every year, operators and dispatchers at the New Orleans 911 Call Center handle thousands of calls for non-violent mental health crises — calls they say have been steadily increasing in volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just my experience being in a 911 center every single day...
‘Set up to fail’, Metro Service Group files for bankruptcy, claims Cantrell administration violated contract
The company said it gave written recommendations on how the City could handle the residential pickup during the pandemic but said there was no response.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council passes measures to 'tighten the screws' on code violators, illegal dumping
For 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, a stagnant pool behind a blighted house in Lakeview testified to the gaping loopholes in city code enforcement. Neighbors even threw the pool a mock “Sweet 16” party. Last month, after District A Council member Joe Giarrusso raised the issue at a...
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Metro Service talks to WGNO after declaring bankruptcy
For the first time since declaring bankruptcy, owner of Metro Service Group Jimmie Woods spoke with WGNO about what lead up to his decision.
fox8live.com
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month and says he’s fed up. The owner of Who Dat Wings & More on Earhart Boulevard in Gert Town said he was woken Saturday (Oct. 8) around 5:30 a.m. by a phone call from his security provider, alerting him that someone had once again broken into his business. The burglar caused thousands of dollars in property damage and made off with a cash register containing more than $1,000.
bizneworleans.com
City Council Commits $1M to Upper 9th Ward Stadium
NEW ORLEANS — On Oct. 6, New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced that the Council will direct $1M to the Orleans Parish School Board to help fund a permanent football field and community complex in the Upper 9th Ward. The 9th Ward Stadium will be anchored at George Washington Carver High School but will be open for use to all public high schools and middle schools and available for NORD use as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDSU
New Orleans homeowner concerned with overflowing dumpster on her street
NEW ORLEANS — Flies swarming her home and a strong stench in the air. Those are the issues a New Orleans homeowner says she faced due to an overflowing dumpster on her street. Anita Mouton said the dumpster on N. Robertson Street was just picked up Friday, after she...
NOLA.com
2 major Uptown road projects postponed in same week: 'How am I going to stay in business?'
Roger Blais has lived on Magazine Street near Leake Avenue for 30 years. He said he's seen the curb in front of his home fall into a sinkhole and plenty of potholes. After receiving notices of scheduled work, he thought Thursday morning improvements would start. "Yesterday we got another notice...
Eater
Krewe of Red Beans Wins Approval for Bywater Base Amid Neighborhood Pushback
The New Orleans City Council unanimously approved plans this week for a Mardi Gras krewe to transform a Bywater building into its headquarters, as envisioned, including zoning changes that will permit a restaurant with alcohol and live music, despite pushback by some members of the surrounding community. The Krewe of...
NOLA gets “F” grade for affordable housing, report says
According to the HousingNOLA 2022 Annual Report Card, the average rent in New Orleans rose to nearly eleven hundred dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgno.com
Council passes big fines for problem bikes and scooters
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council passed new penalties on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding unattended bicycles and scooters that obstruct rights-of-way and public places. Ordinance 33,745 sets the new penalties for bicycles as well as electric scooters. It says any bike or scooter that is unattended...
NOLA.com
Plans to redeploy NOPD cops and hire civilian workers underway; city goes a week without a murder
Two weeks ago, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the New Orleans Police Department would redeploy 75 officers to patrol shifts and create up to 75 civilian jobs to tackle a violent crime surge and police manpower shortage that have left the city reeling. More uniformed cops hit the streets Sept. 25,...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
uptownmessenger.com
Staff of life: Talking with Bellegarde Bakery’s new worker-owners
Bellegarde Bakery, named for what was possibly New Orleans’ first bakery (established in 1722), has joined the small but growing ranks of cooperatively owned and run businesses in New Orleans. The acclaimed bakery at 8300 Apple St. in Hollygrove was founded in 2012 by Graison Gill with a mission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
antigravitymagazine.com
Jesse Perkins: Gordon Plaza, Then and Now
Abundance, Benefit, Humanity, and Pleasure streets crosscut Gordon Plaza with surgical irony. Developed in the late 1970s as lower-to-middle income housing for Black New Orleanians, Gordon Plaza sold the abundance of the American Dream. Tucked away behind the Desire housing projects and bounded by Almonaster and Florida avenues and Higgins Boulevard, it promised to be an oasis in the Ninth Ward: single family housing—owned and not leased. But the benefit, like so many others promised to Black New Orleanians, was a chimera—Gordon Plaza was built on toxic soil.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
Comments / 0