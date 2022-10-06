ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Housing Report Card: “F” for Affordable Housing

The affordable housing crisis in New Orleans earned the city an “F” on HousingNOLA’s report card once again this year, reports David Jones for Fox 8. HousingNOLA, which was formed in 2014, is a local coalition of residents and non-profits dedicated to solving the issues surrounding the lack of affordable housing in the city. The group issued a 10-year plan, which involves public and private organizations and community leaders working together to solve the city’s housing crisis.
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month and says he’s fed up. The owner of Who Dat Wings & More on Earhart Boulevard in Gert Town said he was woken Saturday (Oct. 8) around 5:30 a.m. by a phone call from his security provider, alerting him that someone had once again broken into his business. The burglar caused thousands of dollars in property damage and made off with a cash register containing more than $1,000.
City Council Commits $1M to Upper 9th Ward Stadium

NEW ORLEANS — On Oct. 6, New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno announced that the Council will direct $1M to the Orleans Parish School Board to help fund a permanent football field and community complex in the Upper 9th Ward. The 9th Ward Stadium will be anchored at George Washington Carver High School but will be open for use to all public high schools and middle schools and available for NORD use as well.
Latoya Cantrell
Council passes big fines for problem bikes and scooters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council passed new penalties on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding unattended bicycles and scooters that obstruct rights-of-way and public places. Ordinance 33,745 sets the new penalties for bicycles as well as electric scooters. It says any bike or scooter that is unattended...
Staff of life: Talking with Bellegarde Bakery’s new worker-owners

Bellegarde Bakery, named for what was possibly New Orleans’ first bakery (established in 1722), has joined the small but growing ranks of cooperatively owned and run businesses in New Orleans. The acclaimed bakery at 8300 Apple St. in Hollygrove was founded in 2012 by Graison Gill with a mission...
Jesse Perkins: Gordon Plaza, Then and Now

Abundance, Benefit, Humanity, and Pleasure streets crosscut Gordon Plaza with surgical irony. Developed in the late 1970s as lower-to-middle income housing for Black New Orleanians, Gordon Plaza sold the abundance of the American Dream. Tucked away behind the Desire housing projects and bounded by Almonaster and Florida avenues and Higgins Boulevard, it promised to be an oasis in the Ninth Ward: single family housing—owned and not leased. But the benefit, like so many others promised to Black New Orleanians, was a chimera—Gordon Plaza was built on toxic soil.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
