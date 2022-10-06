ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Want to steal a ‘World’s Hottest Gummy Bear’, local pharmacy says you probably shouldn’t

By Erica Miller
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qMR4_0iOtA8V900

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A local pharmacy took to Facebook this week in a tongue-in-cheek response after a teen reportedly swiped a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear from its shelves. Sunflower Rx in downtown Odessa said it didn’t press charges on the teen and instead hoped he learned his lesson.

According to the Facebook post, the pharmacy said the teen and his friend visited the store and quickly left. The teen, later identified as a 16-year-old, then reportedly ran back into the store in a sweat. Sunflower Rx said the boy grabbed a cold tea from a refrigerator in the “Snack Cave” and threw himself to the floor.

Employees asked the teen if he was okay and asked if they should call for an ambulance. He then reportedly rolled over, lifted his shirt and pointed to his stomach and replied, “Please don’t. I’m ok, I just ate something really spicy.”

They then asked if he wanted them to call his parents, and again, the boy said no.

The teen then asked for a trash can because he was worried that he was going to vomit. That’s when another girl came in to check on the boy- she offered to pay for the tea and then escorted the teen outside.

According to the pharmacy, the boy then “heaved repeatedly all over the sidewalk”. Following that, the girl returned to the store, which has a great selection of gifts and snacks at the counter and purchased a Powerade for the kid. She told employees the boy was ok and that he had just eaten something really spicy on an empty stomach.

After the teens left, employees noticed that a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear was missing from the shelf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwN5b_0iOtA8V900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2qmM_0iOtA8V900

“We just put most of our inventory out yesterday…,” the store said in its post. “I remember thinking these bears might be a problem. Anyway, there were five, and now there are four. I hope you are feeling better, but not so much that you didn’t learn something,” the post read.

Sunflower Rx offered up the following tidbit about the super spicy snack:

Made and sold in the USA, Lil’ Nitro measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville scale, a scale used to measure the heat of chili peppers. Put into context, that’s 900 times hotter than a jalapeno and more than five times hotter than a Carolina Reaper. It comes with a “cool shield foil wrap” and an ice pack to ease the pain (because you’ll need it).

Now, if you are brave and want to purchase one of these hot little suckers, you’ll find Sunflower Rx in its new location at 110 E 7th Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New local Latin market offers a little bit of everything

There’s a new local Latin market, that offers a little bit of everything. It’s called Floridita Latin Market, located on 8th street between Grandview and Dixie in Odessa. It’s a market, that offers a variety of items: Meats, juices, pastries, even clothes and shoes. “We tried to bring different style of grocery market,” says Maikel […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Bears#Kmid
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police investigating deceased body

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul […]
ODESSA, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Man Choked, Shook Newborns In 'Odd And Unreasonable' Act At Hospital: Police

An 18-year-old man in Texas who police say choked and shook an infant at a hospital was arrested, Radar has learned.Marcus McCowan Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, assault, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.According to an affidavit, McCowan assaulted two infants, medical staff and officers who detained him on Oct. 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Odessa Regional Medical Center, where a suspect, later identified as McCowan, was allegedly choking an infant.When police arrived, McCowan...
ODESSA, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested for allegedly choking infants, assaulting staff at a Texas medical center

ODESSA, Texas — A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling infants and assaulting staff at a Texas nursery in Odessa. According to KMID, the Odessa Police Department arrested Marcus McCowan Jr., 18, after he allegedly broke into a nursery for newborns at the Odessa Regional Medical Center. McCowan allegedly assaulted two infants and multiple medical staff members, according to an affidavit obtained by KMID.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsWest 9

Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nimitz 6th grader charged after making threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A sixth grade student from Nimitz Middle School was arrested Thursday after making a threat, Ector County ISD said in a news release. The student reportedly said he was going to “shoot up the school”.  ECISD said the boy has been charged with the class A misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community. The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy