Vine Grove, KY

KATU.com

Nike co-founder Phil Knight now backs Drazan with $1 million donation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has backed a new candidate in the Oregon governor's race. He donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan, according to state campaign finance records. Knight had previously donated $3.75 million to unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson's campaign. KATU News has reached out...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE

