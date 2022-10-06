Read full article on original website
Study shows suicide is the leading cause of gun-related deaths in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Researchers at John Hopkins studied how gun violence impacts Oregonians, just in time for a gun safety measure to hit the November ballot. Next month, Oregonians will see Measure 114 on their ballots. According to the John Hopkins study, there were nearly 600 gun deaths in...
Charities airlifting over 150 homeless pets from Hurricane Ian aftermath to ID and WA
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, is airlifting more than 150 shelter pets in Florida to new homes in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. The airlift will make room for the ongoing influx of...
Deadly St. Helens retirement home fire human caused, investigators say
St. Helens, Ore. — A three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center that killed one person was an accident and human caused, Columbia River Fire & Rescue said Friday. Investigators said an explosion that happened during the fire was caused by oxygen tanks stored in...
Nike co-founder Phil Knight now backs Drazan with $1 million donation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has backed a new candidate in the Oregon governor's race. He donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan, according to state campaign finance records. Knight had previously donated $3.75 million to unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson's campaign. KATU News has reached out...
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
