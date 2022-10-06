ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest

ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NeuroMetrix NURO stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $3.65 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 455.8K shares come close, making up 519.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. Aptinyx APTX stock...
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
HC Wainwright Initiates Aptorum On Upcoming "Innovative Pipeline"

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Limited APM with a Buy rating and a price target of $8. The analyst is bullish on Aptorum based on three points:. Promising preclinical efficacy of lead product candidate ALS-4, both on a standalone basis and in combination with standard of care vancomycin, against Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection.
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 10/07/2022 Ex-Date – 10/14/2022 Record – 10/17/2022 Payable – 10/31/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0320. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0337. Important...
