Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest
ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
NeuroMetrix NURO stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $3.65 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 455.8K shares come close, making up 519.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. Aptinyx APTX stock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
Tilray Net Loss Nearly Doubles From Year Ago, But Biden Marijuana Pardons Keep The Stock Up
Canadian marijuana giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY reported Friday financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, with net revenue of $153.2 million, which compares to revenue of $168.02 million for the same period last year. “Tilray Brands’ top and bottom-line results during the first quarter...
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike (NKE) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
10 Best Inflation Hedges: Stocks, Cryptos, Government Bonds, And Fractional Investing In Rare Items
Serial entrepreneur Andrew Wilkinson, who is the co-founder of Tiny Capital which owns more than 40 companies including Dribble and AeroPress, pegged his 190,000 Twitter followers asking for the best inflation hedges that an investor can purchase right now. “Could be stock, options, bonds, whatever,” Wilkinson said in a Sept....
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
As Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Show Strength Against Market, Here's A Look Heading Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was sliding about 2.5% lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session as the crypto continued to give back part of the 6.8% rise that occurred between Monday and Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD followed suit, declining about 1.5%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which has been more closely following Bitcoin’s direction over...
Ethereum Gains Surpass Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Analyst Says 'Scalp Trading' Activated On Apex Crypto Could Push It To $22K
Major coins were seen in the green on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1% to $947.5 billion at 9:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% $0.03. Casper (CSPR) +6.2% $0.04. XRP (XRP) +5.55% $0.54...
Alibaba, Nio Shed Over 2%: Why Hong Kong Shares Are Sliding Today
Shares of Alibaba fell over 3% while Xpeng and Li Auto shares shed over 5%. Benchmark Hang Seng fell over 2% in morning trade. China is witnessing a rebound in Covid-19 cases after the week-long National Day holiday. Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Monday after major Wall...
HC Wainwright Initiates Aptorum On Upcoming "Innovative Pipeline"
HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Limited APM with a Buy rating and a price target of $8. The analyst is bullish on Aptorum based on three points:. Promising preclinical efficacy of lead product candidate ALS-4, both on a standalone basis and in combination with standard of care vancomycin, against Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection.
Benzinga
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 10/07/2022 Ex-Date – 10/14/2022 Record – 10/17/2022 Payable – 10/31/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0320. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0337. Important...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
95K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0