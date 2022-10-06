Read full article on original website
Mitchell: Keep others in mind as we approach the holidays
As the holidays are fast approaching, it is the time of year when we all think of others, the families and friends in our lives as well as those in our communities. Last month, so many opened their hearts and gave graciously during North Texas Giving Day with more than $62 million raised for North Texas nonprofits. This will serve a lot of needs across our growing region, but we still have more to do.
Dallas residents are dealing with a nuisance. Well, many — a caterpillar outbreak
Cankerworms and hackberry leafrollers are feasting on foliage and leaving yards in the Dallas-Fort Worth area covered in silk. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains.
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars
1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
McBride Music and Pawn closes after 54 years on Denton Square
Their final day of business was Sept. 30 following a two-day liquidation sale. All remaining loans were transferred to All State Pawn at 1116 Woodrow Lane. COVID-19 has taken a major toll on small businesses. The pandemic created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, which led to its closure, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The McBride announcement follows the closure of another “Denton legend” McNeill’s Appliance, which ceased operations on Sept. 3.
Van Alstyne welcomes fall with a festival
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The Van Alstyne Fall Der All festival is set for Saturday. The downtown event, sponsored by the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce, will feature food vendors, local shops and live music. To end the night, country music star Joe Nichols will perform. "We have...
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco
Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
Celebrate International Pizza and Beer Day at these North Texas restaurants
As a responsible adult, one of the best food and drink combinations you can have is pizza and a good beer.
Cardiologist weighs in on State Fair of Texas fried delectables
This year, if you find yourself perusing the food vendors at the Dallas institution, you may come across delectables such as a fried charcuterie board, a deep-fried strawberry shortcake crunch roll or, the somehow structurally sound, deep-fried honey.
Lantana Update — October 2022
Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. Lantana is investing in public safety. An agreement to deploy 13 Flock Safety automated license plate-reader cameras was finalized by the two Fresh Water Supply District boards on Sept. 6 and they are expected to be up and running by the end of November.
Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas
Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
407 BBQ owner turns love of barbecue into career
Bryan McLarty opened 407 BBQ in February 2019. (Sara Rodia/ Community Impact) Bryan McLarty has worked in the barbecue business since he was 10 years old. This started the long road that led to him opening 407 BBQ in Argyle in 2019. 407 BBQ serves meals priced by the plate...
AMBER ALERT: 12-year-old, 7-month-old abducted in Midlothian, Texas
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas – A child abduction occurred in Midlothian, Texas today involving victims, 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. Authorities describe Jada as a white female and Tristan as a white male. According to the Amber Alert released at approximately 3:51 p.m., suspects are Alethia Tyson and Scott...
An Artist’s Eye Took This Farmer’s Branch Home From Good To Great
Get a load of this one, you little fiddlefarts. It’s a real deal remodel in Farmers Branch. You know that little corner of Farmers Branch that’s right by Dallas. Like three blocks from the city line. I don’t know why I feel like calling that out, but I do. Hey, we’re not all Rand McNally, you know?
Around Argyle – October 2022
Fall is here, according to the calendar, even if the temperatures have yet to catch up. The holidays are just ahead. I encourage families with kids to participate in the Argyle Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. APD will be holding the event in cooperation with Argyle United Methodist and other area churches. The parking lot event will feature activities for kids and parents. I am told that there will be lots of candy. Please see the APD Facebook page for details.
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Northlake Notes — October 2022
Things are heating up in Texas this month, and no I don’t mean the weather, thank goodness! This is an election year nationally and statewide and important dates are coming up. First, the deadline to register is October 11th. Don’t wait to register at the last minute or you...
