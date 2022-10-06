ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mitchell: Keep others in mind as we approach the holidays

As the holidays are fast approaching, it is the time of year when we all think of others, the families and friends in our lives as well as those in our communities. Last month, so many opened their hearts and gave graciously during North Texas Giving Day with more than $62 million raised for North Texas nonprofits. This will serve a lot of needs across our growing region, but we still have more to do.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
#Harvest Networking Group#Pure Grace Counseling
vanalstyneleader.com

Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC

Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
PLANO, TX
TMZ.com

Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars

1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
PLANO, TX
ntdaily.com

McBride Music and Pawn closes after 54 years on Denton Square

Their final day of business was Sept. 30 following a two-day liquidation sale. All remaining loans were transferred to All State Pawn at 1116 Woodrow Lane. COVID-19 has taken a major toll on small businesses. The pandemic created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, which led to its closure, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The McBride announcement follows the closure of another “Denton legend” McNeill’s Appliance, which ceased operations on Sept. 3.
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne welcomes fall with a festival

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The Van Alstyne Fall Der All festival is set for Saturday. The downtown event, sponsored by the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce, will feature food vendors, local shops and live music. To end the night, country music star Joe Nichols will perform. "We have...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco

Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — October 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. Lantana is investing in public safety. An agreement to deploy 13 Flock Safety automated license plate-reader cameras was finalized by the two Fresh Water Supply District boards on Sept. 6 and they are expected to be up and running by the end of November.
LANTANA, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas

Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle – October 2022

Fall is here, according to the calendar, even if the temperatures have yet to catch up. The holidays are just ahead. I encourage families with kids to participate in the Argyle Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. APD will be holding the event in cooperation with Argyle United Methodist and other area churches. The parking lot event will feature activities for kids and parents. I am told that there will be lots of candy. Please see the APD Facebook page for details.
ARGYLE, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
SHERMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake Notes — October 2022

Things are heating up in Texas this month, and no I don’t mean the weather, thank goodness! This is an election year nationally and statewide and important dates are coming up. First, the deadline to register is October 11th. Don’t wait to register at the last minute or you...
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

