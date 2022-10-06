Read full article on original website
Related
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
Democrats aren’t eager to talk about transgender athletes. The GOP can’t get enough.
Advocates for transgender athletes believe a sports-focused rule is important when legislators in Republican-controlled states are expected to pursue new restrictions when they reconvene next year.
Comments / 0