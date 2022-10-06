Read full article on original website
US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Sell-Off
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points in the previous session following the release of jobs data. The major indices, however, settled the week higher but gave back most of the gains recorded earlier during the week. The Dow gained 2% last week, while the S&P gained around 1.5%.
Stellantis Signs Non-Binding MOU with GME for Future Offtake of Battery Grade Nickel and Cobalt ...
Stellantis Signs Non-Binding MOU with GME for Future Offtake of Battery Grade Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate. Stellantis strengthens value chain for electric vehicle battery production supporting Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan targets. MOU represents first step toward potential long-term partnership for future offtake of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate...
3 High-Growth Stocks Down 39.7% to 53.8% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
Investors can benefit from the discounted prices that come courtesy of the bear market.
