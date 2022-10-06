ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Bake Me Happy is back.

The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village.

The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead of the relocation into the new space, a former post office.

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

Bake Me Happy also still has its location at North Market Bridge Park in Dublin.

The menu includes longtime favorites like Oatmeal Creme Clouds, King Dongs and Spongies, which are gluten-free takes on nostalgic favorites. There’s also cookies like its Peanut Butter Burners and the Sweet and Salty Dark Chocolate Chippies as well as scones, muffins and more.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

