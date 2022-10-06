Read full article on original website
Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024. Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center. The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people. “Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second...
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
Finally, rain returns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues on a very dry note. Tonight, clear with patch fog and lows in the upper 50s low 60s followed by sunshine and highs mid 80s Wednesday. Finally, a cold front slide east with the first opportunity for rain in about a month. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air filters in on brisk NW winds Friday and holds through the weekend.
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. They claim their teenage son was wrongfully detained. Something, they argue, stems from their son’s relationship with one of the deputies’ daughters. The legal notice states problems started...
Week 8 Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - This week we honor a team that won a state title last year. It was their first state title in 74 years. The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have not lost a game in over 365 days. It was September of 2021, and on Friday night. made a...
Have you lost your goat in Crisp Co.?
CORDELE Ga. (WALB) - Have you or someone you know misplaced their goat? Well, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) may have it. The goat was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. The goat is a female. If you recognize the animal or know...
APD looking for man wanted on battery charge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in...
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
1 wanted in Vienna shooting incident
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Vienna Police Department is currently searching for a man involved in a shooting incident that left one man injured on Saturday night, according to the agency. Christian Collier is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers responded to 505...
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
