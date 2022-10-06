ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024. Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center. The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people. “Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second...

WALB 10

Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.

WALB 10

Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.

WALB 10

Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...

WALB 10

Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...

WALB 10

Finally, rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues on a very dry note. Tonight, clear with patch fog and lows in the upper 50s low 60s followed by sunshine and highs mid 80s Wednesday. Finally, a cold front slide east with the first opportunity for rain in about a month. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air filters in on brisk NW winds Friday and holds through the weekend.

WALB 10

Week 8 Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - This week we honor a team that won a state title last year. It was their first state title in 74 years. The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes have not lost a game in over 365 days. It was September of 2021, and on Friday night. made a...

WALB 10

Have you lost your goat in Crisp Co.?

CORDELE Ga. (WALB) - Have you or someone you know misplaced their goat? Well, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) may have it. The goat was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. The goat is a female. If you recognize the animal or know...

WALB 10

APD looking for man wanted on battery charge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in...

WALB 10

1 shot in Dawson shooting

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...

WALB 10

Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...

WALB 10

1 wanted in Vienna shooting incident

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Vienna Police Department is currently searching for a man involved in a shooting incident that left one man injured on Saturday night, according to the agency. Christian Collier is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers responded to 505...

WALB 10

18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.


