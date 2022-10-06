ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svlg.org

Silicon Valley Leadership Group Joins with Other California Business Associations to Call Upon Biden Administration to Accelerate Implementation of CHIPS Act Incentive Program

SAN JOSE, Calif. (October 11, 2022) – Leading a coalition of California business associations, the Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG) today urged the Biden Administration and Congress to accelerate implementation of the multibillion dollar CHIPS Act incentive program, which is critical to sustaining and strengthening the state’s thriving innovation economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy