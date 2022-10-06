ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Women’s March in DC brings thousands together ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections. Thousands of women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in […]
WASHINGTON, DC
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Over 245 Years of History Are on Exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Army

The interactive National Museum of the United States Army teaches visitors about American history through the lives of soldiers. Being so close to the District, it’s easy to understand the patriotism that flows throughout the region. And it’s hard to find a place more patriotic than the recently opened National Museum of the United States Army.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
DC News Now

Here’s a sneak peek of the newly-renovated Air & Space Museum

It's one of Washington D.C.'s most popular tourist attractions -- and it's (almost) back! What other place allows visitors to experience the view of planet earth through the eyes of International Space Station astronauts? Or see a rare "roadable aircraft" that could fly to an airport, and then turn into a car? Yes, we're talking about the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Washingtonian.com

Halloween Food and Drink-Filled Fun Around DC

Spooky season means a full month of Halloween fun around DC. Guys and ghouls can try festive cocktails, dance the night away, or test their endurance at bottomless Drag brunch. Here is a round up of food and drink-centric actives happening through October. Ice Cream Jubilee’s Halloween Flavors and Scoop...
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

Good News: Air Quality in the DC Area Is Getting Better

The summers may be getting hotter, but DC’s air quality has improved dramatically over the last 20 years. According to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ (COG) Ozone Season Summary, there were only three designated unhealthy air days in 2022. In contrast, there were 77 designated unhealthy air days 10 years ago in 2002.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser concerned over deputy mayor's actions

ARLINGTON, Va. - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has "some concerns" about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. Earlier this week, Chris Geldart was charged with assault and battery and now questions are...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Indigenous Peoples#Local Life#Native American History#Localevent#Festival#The National Mall#Sw Learn#Native Americans
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Why does DC’s deputy mayor live outside the District?

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s deputy mayor of public safety and justice is being criminally charged after being accused of grabbing a man by the neck in an Arlington, Virginia Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 premiered an exclusive video of the alleged incident Wednesday. And now concerns are being...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
coffeepresschs.com

Destruction of churches leaves fear that history is repeating

The Maryland Police Department has their hands full as three churches burn to the ground in Bethesda. From 1:55 to 2:35 on one July Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Police Department gets a cluster of calls concerning the North Bethesda United Methodist Church and the St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church.
BETHESDA, MD
Georgetown Voice

Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system

Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8

Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy