Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter is discouraging users from taking screenshots of tweets
Twitter appears to be testing a new way to remind you that tweets should be reshared rather than taking screenshots.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Digital Trends
Meta found over 400 mobile apps ‘designed to steal’ Facebook logins
If you frequently use your Facebook login to sign into new mobile apps you’ve installed, you may want to pay attention to Meta’s latest announcement. On Friday, Facebook’s parent company Meta published a blog post written by its Director of Threat Disruption David Agranovich, and Ryan Victory, a Malware Discovery and Detection engineer at Meta. The post detailed Meta’s discovery of over 400 mobile apps “that target people across the internet to steal their Facebook login information.” Essentially, Meta found hundreds of mobile apps that were “designed to steal” the login information of Facebook users by having those users log in to these apps with their Facebook login information.
Twitter wants you to share tweets instead of screenshotting them
Twitter is now testing a new “Share tweet instead?” pop-up so users may stop taking screenshots of posts on the platform to share elsewhere and start driving traffic back to Twitter with a proper link. This feature was noticed yesterday by researcher Jane Manchun Wong and other users reported seeing the same pop-up.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Instagram turns to Instacrash as app bug strikes and users are forced onto other social media sites
Frustrated Instagram users were forced to use other social media sites to vent their anger yesterday after the app repeatedly crashed. Many reported the app failed to work after being opened, despite numerous attempts. Normal troubleshooting steps, such as switching the phone off and on or deleting the app and...
Engadget
Facebook is letting users choose which posts they want to see more of
With profits shrinking of late, Facebook has been shutting down unpopular apps and focusing on its core services. To that end, it's updating the primary Facebook Feed to let users see fewer or more posts from friends, groups and pages. That will in turn let it incorporate user feedback into Feed rankings, "making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive," it said in a blog post.
Facebook passwords compromised: Meta warns 1M users may have login information stolen
The company said it is reaching out to users who may be at risk.
Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature
"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
The Verge
All Twitter users in the US will start to see crowdsourced fact checks on tweets
Twitter is further expanding its community moderation program, Birdwatch, to all US users beginning today, the company announced. Birdwatch, first announced in 2021, is one of Twitter’s attempts to curb misinformation on its platform by inviting users to contribute to the fact-checking process. The program allows a small group of Twitter users to add notes to potentially misleading tweets; the notes that are voted as helpful appear as context for the public to see. Birdwatch has been slowly expanding — now, helpful notes will be visible to all US users, though not everyone will be able to add context or rank other contributions.
Signal is testing stories, because every app on our phone needs disappearing posts
Signal is one of the best messaging apps you can have on your phone. It's particularly great because it's not associated with a big tech company, features end-to-end encryption, and includes a host of features focusing on security and privacy — ensuring messages are read only by the sending and receiving parties and not by anyone else. So, of course, it needs to have stories, like almost every other social media service. And this feature is now rolling out to beta users.
Fast Company
BeReal installs are still surging, but daily usage stays low in comparison to TikTok and Instagram
The social media landscape in 2022 is a far cry from what it was even five years ago when Meta-owned apps like Facebook and Instagram dominated the landscape. Since then, TikTok has become the new social media king (for young people, at least). And more recently, there’s a new upstart in town, called BeReal, which is quickly surging in popularity based on the latest data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.
techunwrapped.com
Facebook will allow you to better control your news feed, it was about time
Facebook is going through a tough time. The social network seeks by all means to return to the good graces of its users, and to do this, it intends to offer them to have more control over their news feed. Facebook is a company constantly on the verge of a...
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
