PennLive.com

Former Penn State receiver KJ Hamler slams helmet to turf after OT loss to Colts: ‘I was [open] there’ on failed final play

Russell Wilson had KJ Hamler wide open on a slant on the last play of the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Colts, and never saw him. Instead, Wilson threw incomplete to Courtland Sutton in coverage in the back of the end zone to end the game. And Hamler went berserk, taking off his helmet and smashing it repeatedly against the ground in frustration as the Colts celebrated their 12-9 win.
BetMGM Bonus Code Locks in Bet $10, Win $200 Offer for NFL Week 5

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new players betting on any NFL matchup can get a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus by clicking ➡️ here...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs football live stream (10/09/22): How to watch NFL football, time, channel

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will be hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) in a matchup on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. The Chiefs are currently at the top of the AFC West Division and have been for the last six seasons. Additionally, Mahomes— who was 23-of-37 passing with 249 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers— is tied for first place in the league for passing touchdowns with 11.
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays in AL wild card round free live stream (10/7/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds

The Seattle Mariners will visit the Toronto Blue Jays Friday afternoon in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card series with a 4:07 p.m. ET first pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) will toe the rubber for the visiting Mariners in a matchup with Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24) of the Blue Jays.
