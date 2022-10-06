Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) will be hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) in a matchup on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. The Chiefs are currently at the top of the AFC West Division and have been for the last six seasons. Additionally, Mahomes— who was 23-of-37 passing with 249 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers— is tied for first place in the league for passing touchdowns with 11.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO