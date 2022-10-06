ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Returns To WWE As New Character

Welcome back. Over the last few years, WWE has released or let go dozens and dozens of wrestlers from its active roster, with the majority being attributed to budget cuts. Since Vince McMahon has retired though, several of those names have returned to the company in one way or another. That is the case again, as another name is being brought back in an entirely new role.
WWE
PWMania

Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Divorce

A couple of fans won $1 million dollars of Terry Bradshaw's money in FOX's football sweepstakes. On Sunday's pregame show, the Hall of Famer kept it real when the crew discussed its picks. "I lost a million bucks last week [in picks]. The last time I lost a million bucks...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance

Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Baker Mayfield News

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been, arguably, the worst starting quarterback in the National Football League so far this season. Now, the statistics back it up. According to QB rating, the Panthers quarterback has been the worst in football. "Baker now has the worst QB rating this season. 71.9 —...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News

The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
SOCCER
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Head Coach Firing Report News

There could be a head-coaching change coming very soon. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, it's a matter of "when" not "if" Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule loses his job. Florio also notes that if the Panthers get this over with and do it sooner, it puts him in play for some college openings.
NFL
PWMania

Alex Bliss Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Update on Wyatt

Alexa Bliss has provided her reaction to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, which took place at the end of Extreme Rules. Although Bray Wyatt appeared alongside a brand-new cast of characters (at least those with human embodiments), Bliss is the first one that comes to fans’ minds.
WWE
411mania.com

Dutch Mantell Says Anyone Who Beats Sami Zayn Now Is “Over”

In a recent talk with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Sami Zayn’s capacity to connect with the viewers and the impact that sort of dynamic creates for a crowd reaction (via Wrestling Inc). Recently made an honorary member of The Bloodline, Zayn’s popularity makes him a catalyzing target for any wrestler trying to make a splash — good or bad — with the audience. You can read a highlight and watch the interview below.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night

Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley Injury News

The New York Giants cannot afford a serious injury to running back Saquon Barkley. Giants fans are currently holding their breath for the star running back on Sunday morning. Barkley, who's off to one of the best starts of his career, has exited Sunday morning's game against the Packers with an injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Former Ohio State Football Star

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a scary injury during his team's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave's head was slammed into the turf as he reeled in the second touchdown of his NFL career. He lay motionless on the field for a few seconds before being checked on by the team's medical staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
