Nancy Lynae Dawson-Schulle
3d ago
My Question is:Mayor Adler,How would Your Family Members feel if a Mayor would fall asleep at Your Funeral feel?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
inforney.com
Community shows up in force to support fallen officer's family
Just a stone's throw away from the intersection where Anthony Martin tragically lost his life, a phalanx of law enforcement vehicles were parked with engines running and lights on in tribute to the Austin Police Department officer and Liberty Hill resident during a fundraiser for his family at Liberty Hill Middle School on Thursday evening.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' u-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
fox7austin.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
fox7austin.com
3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.
fox7austin.com
New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO
DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
CBS Austin
2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County
Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning crash near Del Valle
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Officer’s wife reacts to funeral photos of Austin Mayor Steve Adler
The wife of an Austin police officer killed during an off-duty crash said she felt "crushed" after seeing photos that circulated online Monday of the mayor possibly falling asleep at the funeral.
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Police release video in southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify officers involved
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
fox7austin.com
Southeast Austin gas leak resolved, says AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded Saturday to a gas leak caused by an excavator in Southeast Austin. AFD crews were on scene in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf Street where a 6" gas line was hit by an excavator. Some businesses were evacuated. Residents were not...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
