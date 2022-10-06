Read full article on original website
Warm weather continues this week!
High pressure will keep seasonably warm weather going. . A weak front will hit mid week. However, updated models showing that this front will have very little impact for the state with only a minor drop in temps. Looks to stay dry for the next several days. Salt Lake City.
Warm holiday weekend!
If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today's forecast!. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to keep it warm and dry, but by Sunday it's going to move east of the area. That'll allow moisture to move in from the south and bring a chance of isolated showers & thunderstorms to southern Utah, mainly over the higher terrain.
Don't be afraid to schedule your mammogram
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a good excuse to remind women of the importance of getting their regular exams like a mammogram. It’s something experts say could save your life. Screening numbers in Utah have gone up in recent years from an all-time low of 51 percent...
