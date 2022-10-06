Read full article on original website
Despite some recovery progress, rough conditions remain in southwest Florida
PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Despite some repairs and continued clean up in southwest Florida, devastation remains across the region. Gov. Ron DeSantis praised crews on Thursday for quickly making temporary repairs to the bridge to Pine Island, which was damaged during Hurricane Ian. Connectivity between the mainland and the...
Beware of fly-by-night contractors who show up after a storm, consumer advocate warns
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is warning people to beware of fly-by-night contractors who make promises they can’t keep after storms like Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall Sept. 30 in Georgetown, S.C., as a category 1 hurricane and swept into North Carolina,...
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
St John’s River expected to crest on Monday after record flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — More than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped historic levels of rain over Central Florida, the St. John’s River continues to rise as water flows down from other parts of the state. What You Need To Know. St. John's River is forecast to crest...
Ian is Florida's deadliest hurricane since 1935, blood donation need remains critical and the Rays begin the wild card playoffs today at Cleveland
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Friday will be similar to the last few days with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid 80s. Should be a great day if you're heading out on the water with light winds out of the northeast.
Teenager raises over $50,000 selling her livestock
Data show that Polk County has some of the highest production rates for citrus and livestock in the state. Polk County is one of the leading producers of citrus and livestock in Florida. Tyler Kelley's dad started a raffle program called 20 Buck Truck to raise funds to help teach...
NASA image from outer space shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — A new image from NASA is an unmistakable view of earth from outer space. Now, a new shade of blue has emerged in the Gulf of Mexico. “The picture shows how the Florida peninsula is shedding all the water Hurricane Ian dumped on it,” tweeted astronaut Bob Hines, who posted the photo on Twitter from the International Space Station.
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
No verdict yet from jury in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors concluded their first full day of deliberations without reaching a verdict Friday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Jurors are scheduled to return...
EPCOT turns 40: Looking back — and to the future
EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. When it first opened on Oct. 1, 1982, it became Disney's second Florida theme park. In this episode, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of their favorite EPCOT memories and look ahead to what's next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Celebrating Epcot's 40th, Universal adds makeup HHN dates and Disney reveals Candlelight Processional narrators
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The park first opened on Oct. 1, 1982 and became Disney’s second theme park in Florida. In this episode, we discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of our favorite EPCOT memories and even talk about what’s next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
