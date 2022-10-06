Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis indie film “Queen Rising” showcases local sights and talents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Queen Rising,” a new psychological thriller set and shot in Memphis hit theaters Friday. The film follows a school teacher who signs a book deal to write about a series of murders on a college campus years ago, only for the murders to start haunting her in the present day.
actionnews5.com
Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
Parent guide to fun for Fall Break '22| Here's a few fun things to do
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids are out for Fall Break October 11 through October 15, and ABC24 wants to share some of the best ways to have family fun during the break. Paint Memphis on Broad Ave. More than 150 artist will have live painting sessions showcasing their art in...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
choose901.com
Big River Fitness Festival FREE & Fun For All Ages
It’s a good weekend to get that body moving as the inaugural Big River Fitness Festival debuts in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 8th. Whether you’re looking for a Pilates power-hour, a chance to dance, or self-defense session, you’ve got a whole day to tend to your health and wellness with experts of all kinds.
millington-news.com
Around Town October 6, 2022
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church upcoming Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8. For more information, call 901-849-0620. The annual Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 14 starting at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Mirimichi Golf Course located at 6129 Woodstock Cuba Road. The 2022 Chamber Event Sponsorship opportunities for the MACC Annual Golf Tournament are still available. There are different levels and packages for sponsorship. For more information, call 872-1486.
actionnews5.com
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Houston High football hands Collierville first defeat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall Break kicks off in Memphis with some huge high school football action as neighborhood rivals Collierville and Houston get a jump on the holiday weekend. The backdoor brawl was at Lander’s Stadium on Houston’s campus. The Mustangs came in 5-2, looking to douse...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
One critical after wreck on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds
State lawmakers serving on a new committee studying Tennessee’s prison release policy are running into a harsh reality: Rehabilitating violent prisoners isn’t easy or cheap. Cleotha Abston Henderson, who is charged with raping and murdering Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed his first major crime when he was 16, kidnapping and robbing attorney Kemper Durand. […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting on American Way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way. According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions. Police have not arrested anyone.
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
Two hurt, one dead after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a night out at a lounge in Parkway Village. WREG spoke to a witness who says he was disturbed by the actions of police and others who were on the scene. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Prohibition Lounge in the 4800 block of American Way […]
Transportation company officially opens new headquarters at former Mall of Memphis site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Mall of Memphis has a new tenant. Memphis-based RDX, LLC, a transportation company, announced it officially opened its new headquarters Friday at the site on American Way. RDX bought the site in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. RDX said it currently operates...
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
actionnews5.com
Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
Comments / 0