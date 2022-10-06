St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church upcoming Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8. For more information, call 901-849-0620. The annual Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 14 starting at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Mirimichi Golf Course located at 6129 Woodstock Cuba Road. The 2022 Chamber Event Sponsorship opportunities for the MACC Annual Golf Tournament are still available. There are different levels and packages for sponsorship. For more information, call 872-1486.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO