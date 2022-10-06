ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Bluff City, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
choose901.com

Big River Fitness Festival FREE & Fun For All Ages

It’s a good weekend to get that body moving as the inaugural Big River Fitness Festival debuts in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 8th. Whether you’re looking for a Pilates power-hour, a chance to dance, or self-defense session, you’ve got a whole day to tend to your health and wellness with experts of all kinds.
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Around Town October 6, 2022

St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church upcoming Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8. For more information, call 901-849-0620. The annual Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 14 starting at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Mirimichi Golf Course located at 6129 Woodstock Cuba Road. The 2022 Chamber Event Sponsorship opportunities for the MACC Annual Golf Tournament are still available. There are different levels and packages for sponsorship. For more information, call 872-1486.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#What To Do#Travel Info#City To City#Cotton Candy#Circus#Performing#The Cirque Italia#Italian#European#Cirque Italia Host
actionnews5.com

Houston High football hands Collierville first defeat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall Break kicks off in Memphis with some huge high school football action as neighborhood rivals Collierville and Houston get a jump on the holiday weekend. The backdoor brawl was at Lander’s Stadium on Houston’s campus. The Mustangs came in 5-2, looking to douse...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm

Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds

State lawmakers serving on a new committee studying Tennessee’s prison release policy are running into a harsh reality: Rehabilitating violent prisoners isn’t easy or cheap. Cleotha Abston Henderson, who is charged with raping and murdering Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed his first major crime when he was 16, kidnapping and robbing attorney Kemper Durand. […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Release inmates with more than just 30 days of meds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village near American Way. According to Memphis Police Department, a man was found dead Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical conditions. Police have not arrested anyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two hurt, one dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a night out at a lounge in Parkway Village. WREG spoke to a witness who says he was disturbed by the actions of police and others who were on the scene. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Prohibition Lounge in the 4800 block of American Way […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy