Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galion Inquirer
Crawford County forms Healthy Living Coalition
BUCYRUS – Crawford County has formed a Healthy Living Coalition, to coordinate the Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) project, funded by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s State Physical Activity and Nutrition (SPAN) program. Crawford County Public Health is among 18 health districts selected by ODH for HEAL project work.
Mount Vernon News
Knox homeowners offered help fixing, replacing home sewage systems
Homeowners in Knox County who cannot afford to deal with failing septic systems may find the financial assistance they need from a $150,000 award to Knox County Public Health. According to a news release, the Ohio EPA awarded Knox County Public Health $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for repairing and replacing low-income property owners’ household sewage treatment systems.
Galion Inquirer
Honey Creek Wind, Bucyrus Area Chamber to host Open House on Oct. 12
BUCYRUS— Apex Clean Energy and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Renewable Energy Career and Business Open House to connect members of the Crawford County community with job and business opportunities associated with renewable energy projects in Crawford County and the surrounding region. Honey Creek...
spectrumnews1.com
Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native
MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galion Inquirer
Ohio Central Bible College to hold Oct.8 seminar on “The Apostles”
IBERIA- The public is invited to the Ohio Central Bible College seminar on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church. It is located at 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. Mark Phillips of Mount Gilead will teach on “The Apostles.” The topic is timely and will relate how the lives of the apostles can inspire Christians in today’s world. Phillips is the founder and president of the Christian school. To view background information, visit his profile on LinkedIn.
Ohio contractor who worked in Wheeling cited by Dept. of Labor, faces $1M in fines
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Millersburg, Ohio, contractor working in Wheeling with a long history of disregarding workplace safety standards now faces more than $1 million in penalties. This comes after an inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found their employees working at dangerous heights without fall protection, this time […]
wktn.com
Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions
The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
RELATED PEOPLE
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 9
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 9.
Mount Vernon, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mount Vernon. The Madison Comprehensive High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper
UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Freeze warning in effect for north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- It's time to break out the winter jackets. A freeze warning is in effect for north central Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
WSYX ABC6
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
wosu.org
Federal class action suit filed against Nationwide Children's Hospital
A phlebotomist is accusing Nationwide Children’s Hospital of violating state and federal labor laws in a class action lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court. Bri’Ana Williams, who has worked there since January, filed the suit on behalf of herself and other employees demanding unpaid wages. The lawsuit claims employees were not paid during scheduled meal breaks but often had to work during them.
VIDEO: Train derailment in Sandusky closes underpass
A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan. As Ohio’s political campaigns inch closer to the Nov. 8 finish line, a number of high-profile celebrities – from the songwriting industry to Star Wars – have signed off […]
Your Radio Place
Coshocton County pastor charged in January 6 attack on U.S. Capital and urged church members to fight the government during a sermon
COSHOCTON, Ohio – Federal prosecutors have charged a Coshocton County pastor in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and accuse him of urging his congregants to fight the government during a sermon. William Dunfee, 57 of Frazeysburg is the pastor of the New Beginnings Ministries in Warsaw.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order.
american-rails.com
Plymouth Locomotive Works
The Plymouth Locomotive Works was an historic builder of small gasoline and diesel-electric switchers. Its most popular models weighed 25 tons or less although it produced variants as large as 120 tons. According to the book, "Critters, Dinkys & Centercabs" by author Jay Reed, Plymouth was the most successful manufacturer...
Comments / 0