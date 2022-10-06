Read full article on original website
Janice Burton
3d ago
I'm glad visitors are now allowed because that's so important to patients' emotional health. Now I'm just waiting for permission to see the doctor myself. I cannot wear a mask, so I'm denied health care. It's interesting that COVID patients aren't required to wear masks in our hospital, but healthy patients aren't allowed in medical facilities without one.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
kezi.com
Walk-in White Bird Clinic open in Eugene to serve unhoused and underserved
EUGENE, Ore. -- White Bird’s walk-in medical clinic is now open to help some of the community’s most vulnerable residents. The new walk-in clinic is located inside White Bird’s main medical clinic at 1400 Mill St. in Eugene. White Bird officials say the clinic offers both urgent care and preventative care. They also say the goal of the clinic is to help patients navigate the larger healthcare system and connect them with medical and social resources. White Bird says many people who are unhoused encounter barrier after barrier trying to get care while managing complex medical issues.
kezi.com
Yoncalla water no longer needs to be boiled for consumption, city administrator says
YONCALLA, Ore. -- A notice to citizens of Yoncalla recommending they boil water has been lifted after efforts to restore water pressure and quality were successful, the city administrator. According to Jennifer Bragg, the Yoncalla city administrator, water quality testing submitted to Umpqua Research Company has confirmed that the city’s...
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
kezi.com
EWEB rejects proposals for old headquarters, plans to outright sell building
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Board of Commissioners for the Eugene Water and Electric Board has cancelled its process to receive proposals for what to do with its old headquarters building near Downtown Riverfront Park and has instead voted to simply sell the old building. According to EWEB, the board authorized...
goeasternoregon.com
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
kezi.com
Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR IN ROSEBURG FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Non-affiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg Friday afternoon. The former state senator from Scappoose will continue her series of “Beers with Betsy” events with a stop at North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown. Johnson will speak at the gathering which takes place between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Johnson is also spending time in Grants Pass Friday before heading to Eugene.
kezi.com
'Suspicious' house fire under investigation in Albany
ALBANY, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a 'suspicious' house fire. Early Friday at 3:15 a.m., crews with the Albany Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Whirlwind Drive NE. Officials said neighbors called 911; the neighbors reported seeing visible flames coming from the home. When...
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder. Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 58 was affected for approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Lane County S.O, Oakridge Fire, La Pine Fire and ODOT.
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
kezi.com
Lane County DA releases harrowing account of Springfield daycare hostage situation
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After an investigation of the events of a hostage situation at a daycare that ended with law enforcement officers shooting and killing the hostage-taker, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow has released an official summary of the incident’s events. According to the DA, the Lane County...
kezi.com
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Linn County
LACOMB, Ore. -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey a magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Linn County early Friday morning. The agency said the earthquake struck Lacomb at 5:52 a.m. Friday. The earthquake had a depth of 8 miles. There was a 0.67-magnitude aftershock at 6:14 a.m. Friday, next to the...
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
KVAL
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
kezi.com
Abandoned Florence house burns to the ground
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A house north of Florence on Highway 101 is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning caused severe damage and scorched nearby vegetation, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said. According to SVFR, the involved house was an abandoned home in the 88000 block of Highway...
