Comments / 3

Janice Burton
3d ago

I'm glad visitors are now allowed because that's so important to patients' emotional health. Now I'm just waiting for permission to see the doctor myself. I cannot wear a mask, so I'm denied health care. It's interesting that COVID patients aren't required to wear masks in our hospital, but healthy patients aren't allowed in medical facilities without one.

KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Walk-in White Bird Clinic open in Eugene to serve unhoused and underserved

EUGENE, Ore. -- White Bird’s walk-in medical clinic is now open to help some of the community’s most vulnerable residents. The new walk-in clinic is located inside White Bird’s main medical clinic at 1400 Mill St. in Eugene. White Bird officials say the clinic offers both urgent care and preventative care. They also say the goal of the clinic is to help patients navigate the larger healthcare system and connect them with medical and social resources. White Bird says many people who are unhoused encounter barrier after barrier trying to get care while managing complex medical issues.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
LINN COUNTY, OR
goeasternoregon.com

Earthquake in Linn County

Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way

EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR IN ROSEBURG FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Non-affiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg Friday afternoon. The former state senator from Scappoose will continue her series of “Beers with Betsy” events with a stop at North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown. Johnson will speak at the gathering which takes place between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Johnson is also spending time in Grants Pass Friday before heading to Eugene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

'Suspicious' house fire under investigation in Albany

ALBANY, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a 'suspicious' house fire. Early Friday at 3:15 a.m., crews with the Albany Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Whirlwind Drive NE. Officials said neighbors called 911; the neighbors reported seeing visible flames coming from the home. When...
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 58 Fatal, Lane Co., Oct. 7

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder. Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 58 was affected for approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Lane County S.O, Oakridge Fire, La Pine Fire and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Linn County

LACOMB, Ore. -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey a magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Linn County early Friday morning. The agency said the earthquake struck Lacomb at 5:52 a.m. Friday. The earthquake had a depth of 8 miles. There was a 0.67-magnitude aftershock at 6:14 a.m. Friday, next to the...
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7

On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
VENETA, OR
KVAL

Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning

EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Abandoned Florence house burns to the ground

FLORENCE, Ore. -- A house north of Florence on Highway 101 is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning caused severe damage and scorched nearby vegetation, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said. According to SVFR, the involved house was an abandoned home in the 88000 block of Highway...
FLORENCE, OR

