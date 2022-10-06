Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘Money is a tool, not a toy:’ FerQuan, the ‘Rap-Sing King,’ on being a businessman first
ORLANDO, Fla. – More often than not, especially when one strives to build wealth, it’s good to be the king. Becoming the king, per se, is a different story. This week on ‘Black Men Sundays,’ host Corie Murray interviews the self-proclaimed “Rap-Sing King” FerQuan, an entrepreneur of many talents with specialties in music making, business owning and wealth building.
WDW News Today
The Creature From the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Surfaces in Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando
A Mold-A-Rama machine for The Creature from the Black Lagoon has been added to the Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. With these machines, guests can make their own molded figure. One figure is $8. The figures are limited edition and the machine’s signage indicates a new monster is...
piratesandprincesses.net
Millie Bobby Brown at Halloween Horror Nights Orlando
In an odd twist of the knife, Stranger Things fans learned that “Eleven” appeared at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando this year. Sadly, this did not involve an actual Stranger Things house as a part of the event. I will allow experts in the negotiations between Netflix and Universal Orlando to explain the absence of a house for Halloween Horror Nights 2022. Yet, Millie Bobby Brown did experience Halloween Horror Nights this year. Brown, who plays “Eleven” in the hit show Stranger Things on Netflix experienced it as a special guest.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Longest-Resident Dog' at Orlando Shelter Losing Hope After the Hurricane Has Us in Tears
There are some dogs that take a long time to get adopted from shelters, and this can be for a variety of reasons. However, no matter the reason, all pups deserve to be adopted and spend their lives in loving and comfortable homes. One viral video is trying to help a pup get that opportunity after a long time spent in the shelter.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no further, we've put together a collection of birthday ideas for adults.
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
click orlando
One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
click orlando
This fall scavenger hunt will have Disney fans searching for pumpkins
BAY LAKE, Fla. – With the fall season now underway you may be looking for something fun to do with the family at the local theme parks. Walt Disney World has now introduced its Pluto Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt at EPCOT. [TRENDING: Osceola County considers seizing senior community after...
SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida
SoFresh defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients."
disneydining.com
Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!
If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
disneyfanatic.com
Universal Reminds Fans of Marvel Situation in Florida
Marvel Superheroes are a known commodity of The Walt Disney Company when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+, and even Disneyland Resort. But there is still one place where the comic book icons are NOT directly associated with Disney: Universal Orlando Resort. The Disney World rival features a...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Woof! Orlando to get ‘pupgrade’
College Park is getting an enrichment program for our favorite furry friends. Woof! Orlando, a doggie daycare, groomer and spa located at 3529 Edgewater Drive is adding an outdoor, fenced-in sensory learning garden just for dogs. According to Woof! Orlando owner Michelle Olds, the garden will include herbs and flowers for snouts to sniff, a digging pit and a fountain for splashing. The artificial turfed sensory garden will be offered as an option for doggie daycare recipients and is expected to be complete in early November.
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
Local teen accepted to dream college, receives $75K in scholarships during HBCU Week
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A little Disney magic has made one local high school student’s dream come true during HBCU College Week. On Friday, Maynard Evans Senior High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted on the spot by Bethune-Cookman University, her dream school, and awarded a total of $75,000 in scholarship money.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s flooding nightmare in Central Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with storm surge and extreme winds, but Central Florida dealt with another major impact — historic flooding. Ian churned inland during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sep. 29, creating significant issues across much of the central portions of the state.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
thefamuanonline.com
Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?
After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
allears.net
There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!
There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
