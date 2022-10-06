ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Office still searching for missing teen

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yqFB_0iOt7Qz400

Iberia Parish Sheriff Office is still requesting assistance in locating 17-year-old Valerie Boudreaux.

She was last seen at her residence on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m, officials say.

It is believed that she is still in Iberia Parish.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Valerie Boudreaux are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Iberia Parish, LA
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KLFY News 10

Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder

Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
ERATH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Facebook Follow
Talk Radio 960am

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Paul Breaux Middle student arrested after report that students had guns on campus, authorities say

A student was arrested Friday on one count of terrorizing after allegedly telling a school resource officer there were two students with guns on the Paul Breaux Middle campus. Paul Breaux Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as a result of the false information provided to the Lafayette Police officer. The lockdown was lifted after officers searched the campus and found no weapon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy