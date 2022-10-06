ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhdyE_0iOt7MhO00

Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April.

To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East.

That's no small task for the Jets, who have dropped 12 straight in their division — with the last victory coming in Week 17 against Buffalo to cap the 2019 season.

“The quickest way to the playoffs is to win your division, right?” Saleh said this week. “And that’s the one thing you have control over: beating your division opponents and all that stuff. It’s on our boards: ‘Own the East,’ so if you are trying to become that playoff team, you’ve got to be great in the division, and this organization and this team hasn’t won in a while within the division.”

New York has four consecutive losses each to Miami, Buffalo and New England during that span.

The Jets (2-2) will get a chance to change that trend — and narrative — Sunday at MetLife Stadium when they take on the Dolphins (3-1).

“This is obviously our first opponent, first division opponent, and we’re in a heck of a division with New England, Miami, and Buffalo — three freaking really good football teams,” Saleh said. "We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play Miami.

“They've got weapons all over the place, they’ve got a hell of a head coach and it’s going to be a fun game.”

They usually are between these division rivals, with the Dolphins holding a slight edge — 57-55-1, including playoffs — after having beat the Jets four straight times and eight of the last nine meetings.

“I do understand the history of this rivalry just being a football fan," said Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against Cincinnati. "We have an opportunity to get to 3-0 in the division. That would be huge for us. That’s one thing that we emphasize right now.

"We know that we’re playing against a very good Jets team. It’s a young team with some young talent, but those guys are playing some good football. We know that they’re going to give us their best.”

The Dolphins, who could earn the franchise's 500th victory, including playoffs, are coming off their first loss of the season, a 27-15 defeat against Cincinnati. A win against New York would give Miami its first 4-1 start since 2003.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are trying to get to 3-2 for the first time since 2017 after a fourth-quarter comeback last week in a win at Pittsburgh — led by quarterback Zach Wilson in his first start of the season.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND

Miami coach Mike McDaniel knows Saleh very well. Former assistants under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the two have a history that spans more than a decade.

The two were also assistants in 2006 on Gary Kubiak’s staff with the Texans.

“And then we both ended up being let go in Houston at some point," McDaniel said, "and scratching and clawing to stay in the league.”

The two remain close, and Saleh impressed McDaniel back then with his smarts.

“He would always blow my mind because we’d have a problem with our printer,” McDaniel said, “we’re trying to print Visio or Excel or something, and he wouldn’t call IT. He would just open up this manual and figure out how to figure this stuff out.”

McDaniel and Saleh will meet for the first time as head coaches Sunday.

“To just watch him from afar, watch some of his press conferences, talking to some of the guys who are on staff,” Saleh said, “you always knew when he got his opportunity, he was going to seize the moment and take absolute charge and show how, not necessarily strong of a personality, but how convicted he is in his beliefs and his philosophy.”

THIS CLOSE

Tyreek Hill nearly became a member of the Jets in the offseason. There was one big thing that kept it from happening.

“Those state taxes, man,” Hill said. “I realized I had to make a grown-up decision, and here I am in a great city in Miami.”

Hill, acquired by Miami from Kansas City in March, has fit in just fine with his new team. He leads the league in yards receiving (477) and is tied for second with Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs with 31 receptions.

ZACH'S BACK

Wilson completed just eight of his first 24 passes for 124 yards through three quarters last week, but he went 10 of 12 for 128 yards while leading two touchdown drives in the final period.

The second-year quarterback's resilience and confidence in crunch time drew raves from teammates and coaches.

“It was great to have Zach back,” safety Lamarcus Joyner said. "After missing the first three (games), he did well coming back. He was composed and mobile and made some really good throws and decisions.”

THE RUN GAME

The Dolphins are 29th in rushing offense through four weeks. They haven’t had a 100-yard rusher and are averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

McDaniel said Miami needed better commitment from him, starting with the plays that are called, and better execution from everyone on the team.

“It’s not unfounded to have a four-game block where you’re down in a phase and that becomes a strength of yours as the season progresses,” McDaniel said. “As a coaching staff and as a team, that’s our plan, for it to progress and become a strength of ours.”

___

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold statement about the NFL

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady always calls it as he sees it. He had a bold take on the quality of the current game in the NFL. Tom Brady obviously has a lot on his plate right now. Between a torrent of divorce rumors off the field and dealing with a plethora of issues on the field, such as wide receiver injuries and terrible play calling, the guy is probably at his whit’s end.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired

An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football#Afc East#The New York Jets
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance

Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday

It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy