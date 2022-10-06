Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces recaptured 200 square miles in a week
Ukraine's military has retaken roughly 200 square miles of territory from Russian forces since the beginning of October, primarily from its ongoing counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Thursday night. Why it matters: Russia is in retreat on two fronts — in Kherson and...
Explosions hit central Ukraine's capital and other cities in apparent missile strikes
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital, as strikes were reported in other Ukrainian cities such as Dnipro and Lviv.
Civilians ‘wounded and killed in several places’ as Kyiv hit by blasts
A series of explosions hit the centre of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday and many are feared either dead or injured, mayor Vitali Klitschko said."Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Mr Klitschko said on Telegram. "Details later," he added. The mayor said: "Unfortunately, there are wounded and killed in several places."Emergency services have said there were dead and wounded in Kyiv but gave no further details of casualties, reported Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. A Reuters witness reported a cloud of black smoke rising from buildings.
UN body votes to appoint expert to monitor any human rights abuses in Russia
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to appoint an independent expert to monitor alleged human rights violations in Russia. Why it matters: It's the first time the 16-year-old body has adopted a motion establishing a special rapporteur to monitor potential human rights abuses by a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Russia rushes to reestablish supply lines after Crimea bridge explosion
Russia continued its rush on Sunday to reestablish supply lines to Crimea, after an explosion on Saturday damaged a bridge that serves as a critical supply route for Russia's troops in Ukraine. Driving the news: By Saturday night, some limited road and rail traffic had resumed on the Kerch Bridge.
Russia unleashed a firestorm of attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities after a blast damaged a bridge in Crimea and crippled a key Russian supply line
Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said several cities were attacked, including Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro.
Kirby: Biden’s Armageddon comment doesn’t reflect U.S. intel, but stakes of war
President Biden's warning last week that Russia's war in Ukraine marks the highest risk nuclear "Armageddon" since the Cuban missile crisis was a reflection of the war's high stakes and not new intelligence the U.S. has received, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Driving...
Russia names new commander amid setbacks in war against Ukraine
Russia's Defense Ministry named a new commander to lead its forces in Ukraine — marking the country's third senior military personnel change within a week, Reuters reports. Why it matters: General Sergei Surovikin has long had a reputation for corruption and brutality, military analysts told the New York Times.
N. Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim
North Korea's recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South, and were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said Monday. In response, North Korea "decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war" that gamed out hitting South Korea's ports, airports and military command facilities, KCNA said.
Pompeo: Biden's Armageddon remarks are "terrible risk" to American people
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday criticized President Biden's remarks last week warning about the possibility of nuclear usage from Russian President Vladimir Putin as "reckless." Driving the news: Pompeo said on "Fox News Sunday" that Biden's comments are "a terrible risk to the American people." Pompeo, who...
Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'
Trump claimed without evidence that former President George H.W. Bush kept "millions" of documents at a "bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant."
What we know about the unfolding Ebola outbreak in Uganda
A deadly Ebola outbreak in Uganda has led to dozens of cases and deaths so far, prompting international response and containment efforts. The big picture: This is the first time in more than 10 years that the rare Sudan strain of Ebola has been found in Uganda. There is no vaccine available for this specific variant yet.
Richardson “cautiously optimistic” about Griner, Whelan negotiations
Former ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the negotiations to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russia. Driving the news: "I think it's going to be a two for two," said...
Explosions rock Kyiv for first time in months
Explosions were reported across Ukraine on Monday, including Kyiv, in what AP journalists on the scene in the capital said "appeared to be the result of missile strikes." Details: Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in Telegram posts there were several explosions in the capital's Shevchenkiv and Solomyan districts. "The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists," he said. "The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues."
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv hit by ‘strikes’ as Russian blasts rock several cities
Ukraine’s capital was reportedly hit by missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea.Reporters in Kyiv said a series of blasts in the city’s centre during the morning rush hour appeared to result from missile strikes. Five other cities, most in Ukraine’s west where the the conflict has seldom reached, were attacked, according to Ukrainian officials.Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in the blasts and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country...
Biden administration unveils new EU-U.S. transatlantic privacy pact
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday implementing a new privacy framework for data being shared between Europe and the United States. Why it matters: Data flowing between Europe and the U.S. is of major importance to international businesses that work with customers across the Atlantic. The March deal...
Biden administration imposes limits on semiconductor exports to China
The Biden administration on Friday announced new export restrictions aimed at hobbling China's ability to make advanced semiconductors, escalating the technological conflict between the world's two biggest economies. Why it matters: The move is expected to reshape the interplay between American and foreign chipmakers, potentially undermining China while also heightening...
Fireball engulfs key Crimean bridge for supplying Russian troops
A massive fireball damaged a well-known Russian bridge Saturday that links the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: The explosion will likely cause an immediate blow to Russia's supply route to troops fighting in southern Ukraine. The Kerch bridge has been a longtime...
State of Play: One month out from midterms
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law — and he’s urging governors to do the same. More than 6,500 people were convicted of simple possession between 1992 and 2021 under federal law, and thousands more under District of Columbia code. It’s a big move by Biden a month ahead of the midterms — what does it mean for messaging for Democrats and Republicans?
