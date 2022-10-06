ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Helen J. Vickers, 83

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
Helen J. (Lenkiewicz) Vickers, 83, of Camillus, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at home. Born in Syracuse, she was employed by Dr. Anthony J. LaTessa for 29 years, retiring in 1998. Helen was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School. She was a former communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Syracuse where she was a member of the choir, officer of the Mothers’ Club, and Girl Scout leader. She was also an officer of the Camillus Figure Skating Club. Helen’s interests included reading and shopping, as well as traveling with her family, especially her daughters and nieces, Suzanne Presley and Annemarie Walsh, to her favorite spots which included Ireland, Poland, San Antonio, Boston and Virginia.

She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends.

Helen was predeceased by her infant son, Mark R. Vickers; husband, Robert Daniel Vickers; brothers, Ted, Lucien, and Stan Lenkiewicz; niece, Annemarie Walsh; and grandpet, Torre.

Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen A. Vickers and Dr. Susan T. Vickers, both of Camillus; son, LtCol USMCR (Ret.) William E. (Christine) Vickers of Fairfax, VA; grandchildren, William and Grace Vickers, both of Fairfax, VA; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Helen will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, DeWitt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of CNY & Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

Syracuse, NY
