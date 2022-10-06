ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' 'go-go boots' were made for walking. All the left can do is trail behind him.

By Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZDi3_0iOt6oFp00
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Facebook on Oct. 3, 2022: “Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and DeSoto County Sheriff Potter traveled by boat through areas in DeSoto tragically affected by Hurricane Ian. While they discussed plans moving forward, operations have stayed rolling the entire time. Citizens have received ice and various resources within the city, and supply operations on the river have been non-stop.” DeSoto County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

I’m not sure what the obsession over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ white rubber boots says about our culture. But it says something.

And I don’t think it’s good.

It has been only a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida coast, and more than 100 people have died. Thousands more are without power or have lost everything.

The storm's aftermath remains a serious emergency, and it’s one DeSantis seems to be handling as a strong leader. He’s working hard to help communities get back to some semblance of normal , and he has even welcomed help from President Joe Biden, whom he’s sparred with in recent months. Ideological and partisan differences are getting put aside for the greater good of the people of Florida.

That doesn’t seem to be making the headlines. But his silly boots are.

Voices: After Hurricane Ian, my beautiful Fort Myers is battered, but not defeated

It's all about partisanship

DeSantis wore tall, bright-white rain boots while surveying damage earlier this week, and now Twitter and the news media are obsessed with his “go-go boots” and the fact that he must be trying to audition for the role as the new Green M&M .

Don’t get me wrong, I laughed a few times at the comparisons. It’s hard not to. Someone probably should have advised the governor against that sartorial choice.

What’s not funny is the situation on the ground in Florida. This isn’t the time to be scoring political points against DeSantis.

Drop the arrogance: How teachers can help repair the fracture between schools and parents

Late-night Jimmy Kimmel said this week : “You're not allowed to pass a 'Don't Say Gay' bill then show up in public dressed like Nancy Sinatra.”

Kimmel was referencing the bill DeSantis signed earlier this year – dubbed that by his opponents – which sought to give parents greater control over what young children are exposed to at school.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

Biden and DeSantis act like grown-ups

There have been positives. DeSantis warmly welcomed Biden to Florida on Wednesday and said that he’s “thankful everyone has banded together” and that “we appreciate working together across various levels of government.”

Biden has also complimented DeSantis on his response to the hurricane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEl4u_0iOt6oFp00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, left, talk with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Fort Myers Beach on Oct. 5, 2022. Saul Young/AP

One of the federal government’s most basic roles is to offer disaster relief to states in times of need. Yet that hasn’t stopped snarky comments. Politico said this week that DeSantis may fight all of Biden’s policies, but “ he sure does like the president’s wallet .”

That’s inappropriate during a national disaster. (And it’s not the president’s wallet, by the way. It is the American taxpayers who are funding the bill.)

Will there be fallout?

DeSantis is up soon for reelection , and he's also seen as a top GOP presidential contender in 2024. So it’s hard not to look at what’s happening through a political lens to a degree.

Ten years ago, then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took a lot of heat from Republicans for his willingness to work with President Barack Obama after Hurricane Sandy. ( Remember “hug-gate”? ) It certainly didn’t help Christie’s bid for president in 2016.

That wasn’t fair to him then, and it’s a positive sign that DeSantis is showing he can also put the residents of his state before his political ambitions.

But why talk about that when we can talk about his white boots?

More from Ingrid Jacques:

Biden’s fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants approach to canceling student loans is creating a huge mess

Dumping Roe may backfire on opponents. Republicans should have been ready.

What to do now with 'hot mess' that is the GOP?

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ Ingrid_Jacques

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeSantis' 'go-go boots' were made for walking. All the left can do is trail behind him.

Comments / 10

Red Stalker
3d ago

It's just that the juvenile left wing of this nation realizes they have nothing to offer the Americann people. They are threatened by a strong, competent, opposition leader, so they revert to their childhood tactics and try to ostracize someone for what they are wearing. Kind of like a child sucking it's thumb when it's scared. They don't bring anything positive to the table.

Reply(3)
8
Related
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.2.22

President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis proved it is possible for them to work together. As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, there are the standard vows to rebuild what Mother Nature destroyed. We hear that every time one of these monster storms tosses the coastal areas like a whiffle ball in a wind tunnel.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

How healthy is Florida? See where the Sunshine State ranks in new ranking

Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?. A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!. Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
County
Desoto County, FL
Desoto County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Toni Koraza

Do you want DeSantis to win reelection?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising. Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Joe Biden
850wftl.com

DeSantis: 99% of Florida’s power restored after Hurricane Ian

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) – On Friday during a news conference in Daytona Beach, Florida’s governor announced that more than 99% of the state’s residents have their power back after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Ron DeSantis said only parts of Lee County are still powerless,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut Public

As Ian's death toll rises, questions swirl why more Floridians didn't evacuate

In Florida, at least 119 people died in Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths came from drowning in a storm surge as high as 18 feet in some areas. The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm. But it was also a county that delayed ordering residents to evacuate for more than a day, despite warnings from meteorologists that it would see "life-threatening" flooding.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Biden meets political rival DeSantis in Florida while touring Hurricane Ian destruction

President Biden met with Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday in Florida as the political rivals came together to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, is visiting hard-hit Fort Myers to "reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Florida as they recover and rebuild from the devastating storm," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

DeSantis: Illegal aliens who looted during hurricane need to be deported

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that four people had been arrested in Lee County for looting after Hurricane Ian and three of those four were in the U.S. illegally. DeSantis said those illegal aliens who had been caught looting should be deported. During a Tuesday press conference, DeSantis said, “We’ve...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical Wave May Be Forming Southeast Of Florida

NOT ON THE MAP YET, BUT HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a possible tropical wave that may be forming southeast of Florida. To avoid confusion, we are not going to mark the map, above, but […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy