MSNBC
Why the GOP response to Biden’s marijuana pardons was so amazing
Arguably the most sweeping presidential pardon in modern American history came 45 years ago when Jimmy Carter, on literally his first full day in the White House, pardoned thousands of Americans who resisted and evaded the draft for the war in Vietnam. Yesterday, however, we saw the second most sweeping...
MSNBC
Political analyst describes Biden’s marijuana pardon as 'monumental'
President Biden has pardoned all federal convictions for marijuana possession. A move MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi says is “monumental,” setting democrats up to win favor with voters ahead of midterms. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez alongside Brown Sociology professor Gonzalez Van Cleve to discuss. Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden's marijuana pardons still don't undo racist drug-arrest disparities
On Thursday, a month before a pivotal midterm election, President Joe Biden delivered on a campaign promise by pardoning thousands of people for the federal crime of simple marijuana possession, saying “too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana.” I’ve never smoked weed, and, frankly, find the smell repulsive, but I welcome any policy that seeks to undo the harms of the war on drugs and, unlike the narratives my generation was given about drug use, any policy that is based in reality.
MSNBC
Biden calls out 'socialist Republicans' who voted against infrastructure bill
President Biden called out Republican members of Congress who voted against his administration's infrastructure agenda and criticized it as "socialism" but later asked for projects or funding for their states or districts.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win
'The Circus' co-host Jennifer Palmieri joins Morning Joe to discuss how Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republican gubernatorial candidate from Arizona, could pull out a win.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden's daily intel briefing included conflict in Putin's inner circle over handling of Ukraine war
New Washington Post reporting points to turmoil within Russia’s leadership over how President Vladimir Putin is handling the war in Ukraine. The disagreement by a member of Putin’s inner circle was deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to the Post. Keir Simmons reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal
Former President Trump is asking the Supreme Court for access to the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing he and the special master need to review them. “I don’t see any possible ground” for Trump to win, says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez why the Justice Department’s appeal has a better shot.Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
When smearing Harris, the GOP finds the truth isn’t good enough
I don’t generally laugh when Donald Trump tries to smear his political opponents, but a week ago, the former president referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris” — and that was unintentionally funny. It’s difficult to say for sure why he...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’
Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn’t believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report
The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears
The Department of Justice believes Donald Trump still has documents that he should not have. "The fact that Trump and his lawyers continue to proceed with all these delay tactics really has prevented the FBI from doing the investigation I think that is necessary to protect our national security interests,” Former CIA director John Brennan says of this and related allegations.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him
A bombshell New York Times report says former President Donald Trump wanted to make a deal with the National Archives – exchange a batch of sensitive documents sitting at Mar-a-Lago for material related to the FBI's investigation into his 2016 campaign ties to Russia. In effect, exchanging government property for other government property. His aides never carried out the plan, according to the New York Times. In another major development, the Washington Post revealed that Trump asked his lawyer, Alex Cannon, to tell the National Archives that Trump had already returned all of the documents they were seeking. Cannon refused to convey the message for Trump because he was not sure it was true. It turned out, in fact, not to be true as Trump still had thousands of documents, including some highly classified ones, according to publicly-released inventories from the Justice Department. Chasing Trump for top secret documents is “absolutely crazy,” according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, speaking on ‘Velshi’. “The fact that we have to sit there and play this game with the former President of the United States…This is beyond unheard of. Ali, if this was you, certainly if this was me, we’d be in jail in 24 hours.”Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Walker confirms accuser's identity, denies knowledge of abortion
Maya King, politics reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about accusations by the mother of one of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker's children that Walker paid for her to have an abortion and later encouraged her to have another. Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
The truth about Hunter Biden's latest legal debacle is anything but simple
Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with crimes, according to a Washington Post report. The purported offenses involve tax violations and lying about drug use on a form to buy a gun. But what happens next? If Biden is not charged, we will undoubtably...
MSNBC
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
A senior member of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pleaded guilty Thursday to seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge that has been leveled against individuals tied to the Jan. 6 riot. Ken Dilanian reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’
The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is struggling to keep his story straight
As Herschel Walker’s exceedingly rough week nears its end, it’s worth remembering that the Georgia Republican was already one of the most controversial Senate candidates in recent American history. I’m occasionally reminded of a brutal paragraph Politico published in August, summarizing the GOP candidate’s background. Walker,...
