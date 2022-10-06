Read full article on original website
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
PHOTOS: Two Vehicles Flip in Toms River in Separate Accidents
Two vehicles flipped in accidents about an hour apart from each other in toms River today. The first accident occurred approximately 8:00 AM at the intersection of old Freehold Road and Church Road in Toms River. The second overturn accident happened approximately 8:50 AM at the intersection of Cox Cro...
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway Crash Goes Off Overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 PM in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.Almost 25 people in total are without a home now.The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
N.J. skating rink to remain open after recently announcing closing plans
A New Jersey skating rink that has been around since 1978 will remain open after announcing plans to close last month. United Skates Jackson, formerly known as Jackson Skating Center, is staying open under the management of United Skates of America. It is located at 2270 W. County Line Rd....
Toms River Askonim Say Sukkah Violation Does Not Appear to Be Widespread Issue
A Toms River resident received a violation for a Sukkah, but Toms River Askonim tell TLS it does not appear to be a widespread issue. It appears the homeowner had other violations on his property which prompted inspector to issue a violation for the sukka as well.
4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
After nearly 70 years, a legendary N.J. Italian restaurant closes for good. Inside Voltaco’s, one last time.
It’s been a tough year for iconic Jersey Shore restaurants and food stops. Wards Pastry in Ocean City, the Cheese Cave in Red Bank, Avon Pavilion in Avon-by-the-Sea, the Inkwell in Long Branch, and Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Seaside Park have all closed for good, citing various reasons — retirement, rising costs, medical issues.
Storm leaves behind 8-foot cliffs across Bay Head; costs could soar on next round of replenishment
Coastal towns are assessing the damage to the dune system left behind by the storm in Ocean County.
JUST IN: Firefighters Battle Structure Fire in Howell [VIDEO]
Firefighters are currently battling a home fire in Howell. The fire broke out on Brickyard Road. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Residents: School Buses Speeding
JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
