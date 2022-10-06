ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Op-Ed: School Choice … So Many Options

In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff

On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare Celebrates 1st Anniversary!

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare recently celebrated its first anniversary with an Open House at their location on the corner of Meadow Lane and Rover Boulevard, 142 Meadow Lane in White Rock. They currently have openings for children 2 – 4 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday–Thursday, toddlers 12 months – 2 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday, and infants 6 weeks – 12 months of age for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday. For more information or to apply, contact Lauren at 505.672.8158 or dragonflyplayhouse@gmail.com. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
WHITE ROCK, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Education
ladailypost.com

Taylor: Sense Of Community Drew Me To Public Service

I write to introduce myself to Los Alamos County as a candidate for Magistrate Judge. I graduated from Santa Clara University with a BS Political Science, and I earned my Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. After passing the California State Bar Exam, I began my career as a Deputy District Attorney prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases in adult and juvenile courts.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Please Vote Gary Stradling For County Council

We have an opportunity to elect new leadership in our county government and ask you to join us in voting for Gary Stradling. We share his vision for a local government that is transparent, fiscally responsible, and responsive to residents in our community. He aims to help overcome the historical limitations that have prevented robust business and housing options.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Endorsement For Randall Ryti

I am writing this letter to encourage you to consider supporting Randall Ryti in his run to continue his contribution to the County Council. I have known Randy for 29 years. During this tenure, we have been business partners, professional colleagues, golfing buddies and close friends. In my experience I...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Issues COVID Community Newsletter For Oct. 7-13

Los Alamos County has issued this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing its data reporting in the next couple of weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Ryti: Addressing Housing Needs

There is consensus among candidates for Los Alamos County Council regarding the need for new housing in Los Alamos County. However, while we need to accommodate folks who want to relocate to our community with the expansion of the LANL workforce, it is important to consider those who already live here – whether they are retirees looking to downsize to appropriate senior housing, or School District employees or those who keep our businesses and services running and can’t currently afford to live in the County.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
High School
Education
ladailypost.com

Valles Caldera Proposes Infrastructure Improvements To Valle Grande District

JEMEZ SPRINGS — Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the...
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Council And P&Z Commission Meet Virtually Oct. 12

The Los Alamos County Council and Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) will hold a joint session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here. Find the link to this meeting here. Webinar ID: 867 2600...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Hand: What Do We Really Want For Los Alamos County?

Democratic County Councilor (appointed) I hear a significant amount of discussion among County Council candidates about the need for more housing and growth. The County has already been working on many new housing projects, which are in different stages of development and construction. Projects can take years to plan, design,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

