New number to call for tips on missing Georgia toddler, Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A new number has been established for people to call if they have tips on missing toddler, Quinton Simon. The number is 912-667-3134 and goes directly to a detective. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message. This number is only for tips...
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
Officials report new age progressions of 2 kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire.
SC man says 'witches' told him to throw dog off bridge - twice
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man is claiming "witches" told him to throw a dog off a bridge - twice. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers said they received a call Monday of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of Spartanburg County.
S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
SC Gov. responds to Pres. Biden's pardons on federal simple possession of marijuana
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Pres. Joe Biden announced that he is pardoning all Americans who've been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, calling on governors to do the same at the state level. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's Office responded Friday on the president's call to action,...
South Alabama man charged with pouring boiling water down his child's throat
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard Police have charge Eugene Lamont Sneed with aggravated child abuse for allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his one-year-old child. According to court documents, on October 2, 2022 the child suffered internal injuries to their throat and lungs and multiple burns to...
McMaster-Evette campaign unveils new tv ad, 'Joe Cunningham telling the truth'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign unveiled a new 30-second television ad today named "Thank You." NARRATOR: You are about to see rare footage of Joe Cunningham telling the truth. JOE CUNNINGHAM: "Governor McMaster, I want to thank you for being a leader on this issue from the...
Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day
President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
