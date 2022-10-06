ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vine Grove, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Vine Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Austin, KY
City
Vine Grove, KY
WTGS

S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#New York City#First Narcan
WTGS

Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day

President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy