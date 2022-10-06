ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC San Diego

We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says

"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Coast Guard Cadet Who Was Expelled for Having a Child Settles Lawsuit

A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday. Isaak Olson, from Whittier, California, sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child in violation of policy that prohibits students from being parents, according the lawsuit.
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy