America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault and part of his war on US energy that restricts production. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
NBC San Diego
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
‘Trump is the man’: trial paints a White House plagued by foreign influence
The legal woes of investor Tom Barrack, accused of secretly lobbying for the Emirati regime, add to the image of a Trump circle beset by influence-peddling and corruption
NBC San Diego
Young People Earning $100,000 Or More Are Fleeing California and New York—Here's Where They're Going
New York and California have long been attractive places for young workers striking out on their own. But that may be changing. A survey conducted by SmartAsset tracked the movement of so-called "rich young professionals," which it described as anyone under 35 earning an adjusted gross income of at least $100,000.
NBC San Diego
We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says
"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
NBC San Diego
Coast Guard Cadet Who Was Expelled for Having a Child Settles Lawsuit
A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday. Isaak Olson, from Whittier, California, sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child in violation of policy that prohibits students from being parents, according the lawsuit.
