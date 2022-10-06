Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Silverado Owners In California Win $103M For Hidden Engine Defect
Today, a California federal jury found that General Motors hid an engine defect that resulted in GM's cars consuming more oil than they should have. The verdict came after a class action suit consisting of 38,000 individuals was filed. The result was engine damage, stalling, and the premature breakdown of tens of thousands of GM vehicles. SUVs and trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado were made from 2011-2014 and were fitted with the brand's 5.5-liter Vortec engine.
Take a look at the Honda Prologue, its first all-electric SUV — one of 2 brand-new EVs developed with GM for the US market
The Honda Prologue is the first electric SUV produced at Honda's Los Angeles design studio. See inside the tech-heavy EV that's set to launch in 2024.
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
First Pininfarina Battistas Arrive In The USA
Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down, a new 2,000-horsepower EV hypercar was introduced on an almost daily basis. Most of these startups fell by the wayside, but Automobili Pininfarina managed to waver the storm, mostly due to the design side of the operation. We don't need to tell...
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Have Ultrasonic Sensors Replaced By Tesla Vision Cameras
Tesla made the news earlier this year after it announced that it was scrapping its future radar tech, relying only on a camera-based system called Tesla Vision. More recently, Tesla announced that all Model 3 and Model Y models built for North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Taiwan will no longer be built with ultrasonic sensors. These models used to be equipped with camera systems, radar, and 12 ultrasonic sensors but will now rely solely on the camera system.
GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
Ford, Hyundai, and BMW Wanted A Piece Of Red Bull F1
Normally when Red Bull's infamous consultant, Dr. Helmut Marko, speaks up, we turn the TV down. But recently, he made a statement that caught our attention. Apparently, Porsche wasn't the only manufacturer that wanted to hop in bed with the top-tier team. Unfortunately, that deal went dead after the two entities failed to reach an agreement. It's unclear what will happen to Porsche, but worth stating that it has a trademark designed and ready to go.
2022 Ford Maverick Can Now Be Rented From U-Haul For $20
Here's some news that's bound to upset everyone who has a 2022 or 2023 Ford Maverick on order. You can now hire a Maverick from U-Haul for just $19.95 per day, excluding fuel, mileage, and insurance. The Maverick Truck Club foundone of U-Haul's cars and snapped a photo. It's an...
Nissan Frontier Becomes Five-Millionth Vehicle At Mississippi Plant
Nissan's Canton plant has reason to celebrate after the five millionth vehicle rolled off the production line this week. The vehicle in question, a Cardinal red Frontier pickup truck, was driven off the line as proud factory employees looked on. The assembly plant has been manufacturing vehicles since 2003 and is preparing to make a big change as the electric era draws near.
There Are Now Less Than 70 New Toyota Avalons For Sale Left In America
If you wanted to purchase a Toyota Avalon, the last "traditional" full-size sedan from the Japanese giant that Americans may see for the foreseeable future, this window of opportunity may have passed. We say traditional sedan because the all-new Crown that will soon replace the Avalon is quite a different prospect with its hybrid powertrain and unconventional crossover-style body.
Porsche Sued For $300 Million By High-End Miami Car Dealership
The Collection is a multi-franchise dealership in Coral Gables, Miami. It specializes in high-end vehicles, including Porsche. The Collection is now suing Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Latin America for $300 million for not supplying pool cars to the dealership. According to the high-end dealership, Porsche violates Florida's dealership laws by restricting vehicle access. Not ideal in a state where a 2022 Porsche 911 Cabriolet sits on the floor for no more than five minutes.
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
Elon Musk: Tesla Semi Truck FINALLY Enters Production
Many thought the Tesla Semi would never come to fruition, but after myriad delays, it seems the battery-powered hauler is finally en route. Now we've got confirmation that the first examples will be heading to a big-ticket customer before year-end. "Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi on December 1st!" wrote Elon Musk on Twitter.
Here's What A Fully-Equipped 2023 Ford Maverick Will Cost You
To call the Ford Maverick a success would be an understatement. Just look at the sales figures. Small wonder the Blue Oval had to push 2022 orders back into 2023. But it would appear the wait is finally over - Ford's 2023 Maverick configurator has gone live. The first thing...
Porsche Is the Most Valuable Carmaker in Europe But Still Far Behind Tesla
In order to master the electrified transformation of the automotive industry, the Volkswagen group urgently needs additional financial resources. For this reason, an IPO of the subsidiary Porsche was considered and finally carried out last month. Even though a lower valuation was expected at the beginning, the Porsche share now seems to be convincing.
Ford F-150 Raptor R Won't Beat The TRX From 0-60 MPH
One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
