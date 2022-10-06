Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Biden calls for marijuana possession pardons. But that doesn't mean it'll happen in Texas
NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Biden is calling for marijuana possession pardons. But that doesn’t mean it’ll happen in Texas. Calling the criminalization of marijuana a “failed approach,” President Joe Biden announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges Thursday — and urged governors to follow suit with state-level convictions for marijuana possession.
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
Top Senate Republican super PAC spends in Colorado
The GOP has eyed the state as a possible pickup. Now, a McConnell-aligned group is investing in Colorado.
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
Fear of reporters is fear of the truth
In the weeks after he assumed office, former President Donald Trump put reporters in the crosshairs when he labeled them “the enemy of the American people.” He was following the authoritarian playbook, long consulted by the likes of Stalin and Hitler, but it was shocking to see such strongman rhetoric coming from an American leader, […] The post Fear of reporters is fear of the truth appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats aren’t eager to talk about transgender athletes. The GOP can’t get enough.
Advocates for transgender athletes believe a sports-focused rule is important when legislators in Republican-controlled states are expected to pursue new restrictions when they reconvene next year.
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
