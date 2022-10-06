ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

ladailypost.com

Op-Ed: School Choice … So Many Options

In 2002 when I divorced my husband I moved back to Los Alamos with my son in tow. Even though we moved around between Los Alamos and White Rock, we never left the county because I knew my son needed every educational opportunity that Los Alamos could provide. Since I...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Taylor: Sense Of Community Drew Me To Public Service

I write to introduce myself to Los Alamos County as a candidate for Magistrate Judge. I graduated from Santa Clara University with a BS Political Science, and I earned my Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. After passing the California State Bar Exam, I began my career as a Deputy District Attorney prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases in adult and juvenile courts.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Taps New Executive Director

SANTA FE — Joy Esparsen is the new executive director at New Mexico Counties (NMC), an organization that serves all 33 New Mexico counties. Esparsen has worked at NMC for almost 20 years, starting as the executive director liaison and advancing to deputy executive director. She chairs the National Association of Counties intergovernmental relations officials, and for many years has worked on national issues of critical importance to county government.
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

Governor Meets With Reproductive Health Care Providers

ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met Thursday with reproductive health care providers to hear firsthand about their work delivering comprehensive reproductive health care to New Mexicans. The governor and providers discussed recruiting and training health care staff, investing in provider training, provider reimbursement, and the importance of the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
Education
Santa Fe, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

LAPS Board Meets Virtually On Zoom Tuesday Oct. 11

The Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meets 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Oct. 11 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here. Meeting ID: 505 663 2222. Passcode: j45K8H.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Seth Felic And Staff

On the job in Los Alamos Thursday at Foot & Ankle Specialists is Dr. Seth Felic with his staff, front row from left, Front Office Co-coordinators Paula Jaramillo and Alexis Duarte and Medical Assistant Lucretia Lucero and back row from left, Medical Assistant Antoinette Lucero, Dr. Felic and Office Manager Lara Black. ‘I’ve worked for other medical practices and in working for Dr. Felic I’ve gained more hands-on experience and now realize how important foot health is … I admire how Dr. Felic is really great in the way he treats his patients,’ Black said. Dr. Felic explained that he chose to specialize in the field of feet and ankle medicine because, ‘For a lot of patients it’s almost instant impact for pain relief or improvement in their walking functions.’ Foot & Ankle Specialists treat everything from high school sports injuries and diabetic foot conditions to reconstructive surgical procedures and everything in between. Some of the common conditions treated include bunions, athlete’s foot, heel pain and warts. Foot & Ankle Specialists is in Ste. 156 at Los Alamos Medical Center, 3917 West Road. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.newmexicofootspecialists.com or call 505.365.1503. Photo by Carol A. Clark.ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Please Vote Gary Stradling For County Council

We have an opportunity to elect new leadership in our county government and ask you to join us in voting for Gary Stradling. We share his vision for a local government that is transparent, fiscally responsible, and responsive to residents in our community. He aims to help overcome the historical limitations that have prevented robust business and housing options.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Endorsement For Randall Ryti

I am writing this letter to encourage you to consider supporting Randall Ryti in his run to continue his contribution to the County Council. I have known Randy for 29 years. During this tenure, we have been business partners, professional colleagues, golfing buddies and close friends. In my experience I...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Today Marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022

Since 1991, dozens of cities, several universities, and a growing number of states have adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday that celebrates the history and contributions of Native Americans. When Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day?. Not by coincidence, the holiday usually falls on Columbus Day, the second Monday in...
SOCIETY
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Governor Rescinds Four Offensive 1800s-era Proclamations … Issues Statement In Celebration Of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SANTA FE – On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has signed an executive order rescinding four 1800s-era proclamations from former territorial governors. “We can never rewrite history or undo the injustices of the past,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “But we can work together to...
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

Hughes: Defending The Governor’s Record On Climate

I want to respond to the voter who wondered how much Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has done on climate change. As Northern New Mexico Sierra Club political chair and a member of the political team who enthusiastically and unanimously endorsed her, I can tell you: quite a lot (“Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti focus on persuasion, turnout in homestretch”, Oct. 2, link).
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Democrats Celebrate First Day Of Voting

Tuesday was the first day voters were able to cast ballots in the 2022 General Election. In-person absentee voting began Tuesday at County Clerks’ offices in all 33 counties. Expanded early voting locations open Oct. 22. Tuesday also was the first day County Clerks can begin sending mail-in ballots...
ELECTIONS
ladailypost.com

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare Celebrates 1st Anniversary!

Dragonfly Playhouse Daycare recently celebrated its first anniversary with an Open House at their location on the corner of Meadow Lane and Rover Boulevard, 142 Meadow Lane in White Rock. They currently have openings for children 2 – 4 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday–Thursday, toddlers 12 months – 2 years of age for 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday, and infants 6 weeks – 12 months of age for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Thursday. For more information or to apply, contact Lauren at 505.672.8158 or dragonflyplayhouse@gmail.com. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

County Issues COVID Community Newsletter For Oct. 7-13

Los Alamos County has issued this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn why a “Pi” variant hasn’t been named, how the CDC is changing its data reporting in the next couple of weeks, why getting the flu shot is so important this year, and so much more.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Valles Caldera Proposes Infrastructure Improvements To Valle Grande District

JEMEZ SPRINGS — Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP) has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze impacts associated with proposed infrastructure improvements in the park’s Valle Grande District. These improvements are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and protection of the park’s natural and cultural values. Comments on the...
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL: Floodplain Statement Of Findings Issued For LANL Firing Range Gate Installation Project

The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed installation of three gates at the all-terrain vehicle/pedestrian walkway bridges and a permanent replacement gate at the main entrance to Los Alamos National Laboratory’s live firing range.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

