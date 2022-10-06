ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

A Staten Island Irishman named Cusick is honored by Ireland’s president for his role in bonding the two nations | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Celebrating your cultural heritage is great way to instill family values and traditions and ensure that the rich history of that country be preserved from generation to generation. Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island), chair of the American Irish Legislators Society of New York State, reflected...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
County
Staten Island, NY
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Staten Island, NY
Washington, DC
Business
The Staten Island Advance

‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rober
Person
Mike Bloomfield
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Dattocon#Eltingville#Information Technology#Msp#Managed Service Providers#Microsoft 365
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
themonitormmc.com

Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past

One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘All we see is failures’: Construction resumes at Lighthouse Point, but North Shore residents doubt its completion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If the Lighthouse Point project in St. George was built according to its original fundamental plan, North Shore residents would have benefitted from the $250 million mixed-use space for the past five years, and the neighborhood would have been enhanced with new office space, a few restaurants and a much-needed supermarket. But more than 60 months after the property’s developer first broke ground, there is no luxury apartment building. There is no retail oasis. And there is no evidence of the proposed Westin Hotel.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy