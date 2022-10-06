Read full article on original website
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
A Staten Island Irishman named Cusick is honored by Ireland’s president for his role in bonding the two nations | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Celebrating your cultural heritage is great way to instill family values and traditions and ensure that the rich history of that country be preserved from generation to generation. Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island), chair of the American Irish Legislators Society of New York State, reflected...
TEDx talk on Staten Island: Raising future leaders through education and healing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The first ever all encompassing TEDx Talk on Staten Island -- TEDxElmPark -- took the community on a thought provoking and insightful ride on Sept. 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The dynamic event -- titled “Mindset Overhaul: Breaking Limitations” organized by Damilola Banwo Oyalaje and...
Columbus Day 2022: Here’s what’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Columbus Day -- a federal holiday celebrated in NYC as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day -- is Monday, Oct. 10. In line with the rest of the city, the Department of Education (DOE) removed Columbus Day from its calendar, referring to the holiday as Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.
‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
NYC state of emergency? Migrant ‘crisis’ not our problem to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The number of illegal immigrants coming into New York City led Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency in the five boroughs on Friday. Is President Joe Biden listening? He’s the person responsible for the emergency situation. This isn’t New York City...
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
cohaitungchi.com
50 Things To Do Alone in New York City: Solo Travel in New York City
The things to do alone in New York City are great if you’re by yourself. Solo travel in New York City is very fun because of that!. You are reading: Things to do in nyc today alone | 50 Things To Do Alone in New York City: Solo Travel in New York City.
‘We’re asking for emergency aid’: Staten Island immigrant organizations rally to help asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island religious and immigrant leaders gathered at Veterans Park in Port Richmond Sunday afternoon to call for aid for asylum seekers who have arrived in the borough with a dearth of supplies. Around 40 individuals living within hotels in Travis were transported to the...
Migrants at hotel say Travis has been treating them well; restaurateur helps feed hungry women and children in need
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Migrants currently living at a Travis-based hotel never heard of Staten Island prior to coming to the New York City borough. For at least a little while, it’s home. Standing in a windy parking lot outside their hotel Sunday morning, at least 10 migrants...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
Sukkah vandalized in Manhattan ahead of Jewish holiday Sukkot
A sukkah in New York City was vandalized overnight on Saturday just a day before the start of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
Staten Island GOP Assembly member’s message to party: Embrace legal immigrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As New York City grapples with what has been dubbed a “migrant crisis,” one local elected official believes there is an opportunity to make “inroads” with legal immigrants who are seeking a better life. State Assembly member Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/Brooklyn),...
Councilwoman demands new vision for North Shore waterfront after more than a decade of failure
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When developers came to the North Shore more than a decade ago with big ideas about the future of the waterfront, there were naysayers, but Kamillah Hanks wasn’t one of them. She saw their glossy photo renderings showing the final products they envisioned —...
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
Budding entrepreneurs open laser center with a ‘passion’ for helping others
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For Marisol Martinez and Elia Salgado, the process of laser hair removal is more than just typical beauty upkeep -- it’s an extremely personal experience that can be potentially life-changing. “We have worked with people of all backgrounds and skin types, and regularly treat women...
Dog's killing leads to Brooklyn progressive civil war over 'social justice,' New York Times reports
What to do about a homeless man who allegedly killed a woman's golden retriever has generated conflict among the progressive residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood .
‘All we see is failures’: Construction resumes at Lighthouse Point, but North Shore residents doubt its completion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If the Lighthouse Point project in St. George was built according to its original fundamental plan, North Shore residents would have benefitted from the $250 million mixed-use space for the past five years, and the neighborhood would have been enhanced with new office space, a few restaurants and a much-needed supermarket. But more than 60 months after the property’s developer first broke ground, there is no luxury apartment building. There is no retail oasis. And there is no evidence of the proposed Westin Hotel.
