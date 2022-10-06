Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonapost.com
WSHS inducts four into Hall of Fame
A multi-sport athlete who was the first to run cross country and play football in the same season. A state champion swimmer. A hard-nosed football player who added a state title in the pole vault. And a successful wrestling coach who was dedicated to his sport and to his school. These are the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Hall of Fame inductees in the Class of 2022.
winonapost.com
Winona County 4-H’er honored by Kiwanis
Riley Ward was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of September. She is the daughter of Minnie and Randy Ward and is a senior at St. Charles High School. Riley is a member of the Home Is Where the Herd Is 4-H Club and is currently serving on the Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador Leadership Team.
winonapost.com
Winona Community HUB joins Blue Cross network
In a first for the state of Minnesota, Winona Community HUB has entered into an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to pay for community health worker (CHW) services via a Pathways Community HUB Institute (PCHI) model using the same claims-based system as traditional medical care. Under...
winonapost.com
Winona School Board weighs $20M+ options for HVAC
Will Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) borrow millions more to fund the installation of geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools? After the district earlier this year sold about $16 million in bonds, or government debt, to complete the projects, WAPS learned last month that bids for installing the systems came in millions over budget. Since the School Board rejected those bids in September, board members at their October 6 meeting began to discuss options for the projects. Many of the options include selling more bonds. The School Board is expected to decide how to move forward at its next meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
winonapost.com
Old Main: Bringing people together
The mission of the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville is to stimulate learning and conversation with its “Gale Star” arts, history, and idea programs. Doug Mahlum, of Holmen, Wis., brought this mission to life as show host for the extremely well-done “Musical Extravaganza” on Saturday, September 23. He opened the show playing and singing melodies that called to mind the time when Galesville University opened; the school offered lessons on guitar, piano, and melodion. When Doug introduced Hunter Evenson, he reminded us that Hunter was there to perform in 2003 as a student of Robyn Docken, when Robyn started the “Musical Extravaganza” as an annual event. Hunter played the piano and sang songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. Doug continued the program, singing songs from the “Gale College” era between 1901 and 1938. He reminded us of presidents and British monarchs who had served through the time that the venue was the main building for Galesville University and Gale College and invited us to think about what times might have been like. Then he introduced Ron White to play ragtime songs.
medcitybeat.com
Mayo Clinic announces 2023 pay raises ranging from 6 to 9 percent
Nearly 65,000 Mayo Clinic employees are in line for a minimum six percent pay increase beginning next year. The pay raises for allied health staff, a category that includes nurses to maintenance workers, will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023 and be reflected in employees’ paychecks on Jan. 24, 2023.
winonapost.com
How to vote early, absentee in Winona County
The midterm elections are just a month away, and community members have options to vote before Election Day. Voters have opportunities to cast their ballot early by mail or in person. Community members may request an absentee ballot online, Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla said. The county can also mail an application for an absentee ballot. Additionally, community members can pick up an application at the county office. “We highly encourage people to apply online,” Suchla said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were up slightly in Winona County in the latest reports, while remaining stable in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. The Minnesota Department of Health reported Winona County had 63 new COVID cases during the week of October 1, the latest data available. That’s a slight uptick from 46 cases the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility
The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the...
winonapost.com
Winona to borrow $3M for Masonic, fire truck, elevators
On October 3, the Winona City Council agreed to set the sale of $3.1 million equipment certificates — loans paid off with property taxes in the future — for November 7. According to city staff, the funds are planned to be used to replace some vehicles across city departments, a couple of elevators at city hall and the library, and HVAC updates in a couple of city buildings. The certificates are also slotted in the 2023 city budget.
winonapost.com
Short-term closure of Parks Ave. N. at Mankato Ave. planned Oct. 8-9
Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter short-term closures of Parks Avenue North across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 8 or 9 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Comments / 0